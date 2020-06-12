150 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Felicita
30 Units Available
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Central Escondido
22 Units Available
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1215 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
$
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1029 sqft
This incredible community is minutes from area shopping and amenities. On-site gym, pool and grilling area. Extra storage provided. Newly renovated community with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Midway
18 Units Available
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
968 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
Central Escondido
6 Units Available
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
960 sqft
Units include carpet and plank flooring, garage with an automatic opener, and a fireplace. On-site community with clubhouse, spa, tennis court, and pool. Near the Del Norte Plaza Shopping Center and I-15.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Central Escondido
6 Units Available
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1006 sqft
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
North Broadway
2 Units Available
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1015 sqft
Enjoy living in our beautiful community! Country Quiet, City Close! Forest Glen Apartments affords the ultimate in relaxed town and country living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Kit Carson
12 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1109 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Midway
4 Units Available
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
Oak Hill offers 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA. Tucked into a hillside between Highway 78 and Interstate 15, Oak Hill is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Security deposit $450.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Central Escondido
9 Units Available
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1180 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Felicita
23 Units Available
Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
869 sqft
Excellent location close to I-15, the Avocado Highway. Resort-like communal amenities include 24-hour gym, parking, pool and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Central Escondido
105 Units Available
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1623 sqft
As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
East Grove
12 Units Available
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
999 sqft
Come home to The Willows and enjoy the advantages of spacious apartments and ample parking. We have a wide variety of living spaces to choose from, all with large closets and modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Heights
601 W Lincoln Ave, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
966 sqft
Just a few minutes from the freeway, shopping area, and parks. On-site playground, pool, and laundry facilities. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with updated appliances and carpeting throughout. Spacious floor plans in a garden setting.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated November 30 at 06:53pm
Jesmond Dene
5 Units Available
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Drive, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
960 sqft
Garage, fireplace, ceiling fans walk-in-closets and plank flooring. Community amenities include pool, spa, parking, tennis courts and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Near California State University San Marcos.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
1051 Rock Springs Rd 222
1051 Rock Springs Road, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
870 sqft
Unit 222 Available 06/28/20 UPGRADED 2 BD/2 BA, Available 6/28! Balcony / Pool - Property Id: 300114 2 Bed/2 Bath - Carport, Pool, 1.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midway
1 Unit Available
475 N Midway Dr 148
475 North Midway Drive, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
896 sqft
2 Bed room, 2 Bath condo, gated community w/ pool - Property Id: 296641 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296641 Property Id 296641 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5841789)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
735 E. 2nd Street Unit C
735 E 2nd Ave, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
870 sqft
Remodeled 2/1 Upper Unit Escondido - Beautifully remodeled upper level apartment. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new flooring, new bathrooms, new paint, balcony and laundry hookups. Carport and fenced yard shared with lower unit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
1030 E Washington Ave #119
1030 East Washington Avenue, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1178 sqft
Centrally Located, Gated Community 2 bedroom Condo, Upgraded Kitchen!! - Welcome home to this centrally located, well maintained gated community in Escondido! With quick access to shopping, schools, and parks, this condo is a hidden gem in the

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
525 N Beech St #24
525 North Beech Street, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
954 sqft
525 N Beech St #24 Available 06/17/20 Wonderful 2 Bedroom Condo Coming Soon.! - Wonderful 2BR/2BA condo in the middle of plenty of shopping and tucked away on a cul-de-sac street.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Kit Carson
1 Unit Available
1775 S Maple St
1775 South Maple Street, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
750 sqft
Renovated 2 Br/1 Ba apartment with private yard on cul-de-sac in South Escondido. Home features renovated bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Private and picturesque backyard with shaded patio.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
1152 E Grand Ave
1152 East Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
700 sqft
2020 Renovation Complete Brand new floors, baseboards paint, walkway and much more!! Working on finishing touches. 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex in the heart of Escondido.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Kit Carson
1 Unit Available
440 W Citracado
440 West Citracado Parkway, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1008 sqft
1 STORY, SHORT TERM AVAILABLE, FULLY FURNISHED, in So Escondido. This beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo has been completely remodeled. Full size washer/dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Kit Carson
1 Unit Available
3925 Summer Way
3925 Summer Way, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2117 sqft
Escondido Sonata 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 3-car garage, large backyard & beautiful view. Quiet, highly sought after neighborhood, conveniently located close to shopping, freeways and all that San Diego has to offer.

June 2020 Escondido Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Escondido Rent Report. Escondido rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Escondido rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Escondido rents held steady over the past month

Escondido rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Escondido stand at $1,448 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,879 for a two-bedroom. Escondido's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Escondido, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Escondido

    As rents have increased marginally in Escondido, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Escondido is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Escondido's median two-bedroom rent of $1,879 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Escondido.
    • While Escondido's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Escondido than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Escondido is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

