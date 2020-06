Amenities

This Eastside Costa Mesa unit is a must see! This quaint 1 bedroom plus 1 bath with garage unit features luxury vinyl laminate throughout, ceiling fan in kitchen and bedroom, and split air conditioner unit. Kitchen boast new stove, new cabinets, quartz counters. Spacious back yard. Near 55 freeway and restaurants.