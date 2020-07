Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill carport internet access package receiving

Missions at Back Bay offers stylish Orange County apartments in Costa Mesa. Enjoy updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances, large closets, and private patios. Residents are provided access to convenient on-site amenities including swimming pool, sundeck, on-site laundry, and resident services. These Costa Mesa apartments are ideally located near the 405, 55, and 73 Freeway providing our residents easy access to John Wayne Airport, upscale shopping at South Coast Plaza, and productions at the Orange County Performing Arts Center. With the best of Orange County at your doorstep, visit Missions at Back Bay apartments today. We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!