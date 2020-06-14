182 Apartments for rent in Costa Mesa, CA with gym

Nestled inside of California’s Orange County sits a small city (only about 16 square miles) that borders the Pacific Ocean. Located thirty miles from Los Angeles and minutes from Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa is a laid back suburb with a history of agriculture, a well-known arts/theatre community and an enviable atmosphere.

During the heyday of all things Laguna and Newport Beach (Oh, how we miss The OC), Costa Mesa played the quiet neighbor. A role, in fact, that this city is used to playing. Ready to move? Good. Let's find you the perfect Costa Mesa apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Costa Mesa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more