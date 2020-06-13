Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Costa Mesa, CA

Finding an apartment in Costa Mesa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
South Coast Metro
51 Units Available
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,699
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
89 Units Available
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,731
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1100 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
44 Units Available
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,569
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
10 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Westside Costa Mesa
7 Units Available
Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,885
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
880 sqft
Funky apartments in Costa Mesa with lots of light near Back Bay. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and spacious closets. A friendly community with bike storage and yoga facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
13 Units Available
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1050 sqft
Just off Highway 55. On-site amenities include tennis court, pool, hot tub, gym and game room. Green community that's pet-friendly. In-suite features include walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Central Costa Mesa
57 Units Available
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
1008 sqft
Palm-lined apartment complexes surround a green community with hot tub, tennis courts and a community garden. Bathtub, carpeting, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in a very walkable neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
Central Costa Mesa
6 Units Available
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,393
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,373
1448 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
9 Units Available
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
950 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to The Monrovia Apartment Homes, set in a tree-lined neighborhood in Costa Mesa, California, our community features one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Costa Mesa
5 Units Available
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Atwater Cove Apartments in Costa Mesa, CA. Enjoy living in a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by lush landscaping and babbling brooks. Our thoughtfully-planned one and two bedroom floor plans were designed with you in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Coast Metro
49 Units Available
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$2,331
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,256
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
1129 sqft
Live better than ever before in our studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment residences for rent in Costa Mesa, CA. The level of design, accommodation, and service make 580 Anton an extraordinary place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,775
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
900 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Westside Costa Mesa
2 Units Available
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
885 sqft
Located equidistant between the Marina Sea Park and the Whittier Elementary School, the Camden Sea Palms apartments are pet-friendly and hot tub-adjacent. Community courtyard, gym, clubhouse and BBQ pit.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Westside Costa Mesa
2 Units Available
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
692 sqft
Live like you want! At Apex, we offer newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes in a variety of floorplans, with sleek & modern finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
Central Costa Mesa
4 Units Available
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,227
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious homes with unique hardwood floors and other designer finishes. Located within walking distance of convenient shopping and dining, with pool, hot tub, and gym right at home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2550 Elden Ave. #B
2550 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
960 sqft
Remodeled End Unit in Eastside Costa Mesa available NOW! - Recently upgraded 2-bedroom 1.5 bath two-story townhome nestled in The Bungalows at Elden.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
365 Victoria St B
365 Victoria St, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1305 sqft
Fully Renovated 3BR/2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mesa Verde
1 Unit Available
1634 Beechwood
1634 Beechwood, Costa Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
2643 sqft
Newer home in Mesa Verde - who could ask for more? Lots of windows in the large living room with soaring 2-story ceiling. Cabinets and counter space galore in the huge kitchen with center island. Three bedrooms and two baths upstairs.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
254 Cabrillo St A
254 Cabrillo St, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Spacious TownHouse in Eastside CM steps N/O 17-th - Property Id: 253533 This 3-Unit Townhouse designed Bldg. was remodeled A to Z very recently & there is too much to list all, the pictures show a few of the most updated features.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
214 Rose Lane
214 Rose Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
983 sqft
*-*-*3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family in Eastside Costa Mesa*-*-* - Completely remodeled 3-bedroom 1.5 bathroom single family home located in the highly desirable neighborhood of East-side Costa Mesa.
Results within 1 mile of Costa Mesa
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Eastside Costa Mesa
132 Units Available
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,467
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
10 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1400 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
45 Units Available
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1401 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
City Guide for Costa Mesa, CA

Nestled inside of California’s Orange County sits a small city (only about 16 square miles) that borders the Pacific Ocean. Located thirty miles from Los Angeles and minutes from Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa is a laid back suburb with a history of agriculture, a well-known arts/theatre community and an enviable atmosphere.

During the heyday of all things Laguna and Newport Beach (Oh, how we miss The OC), Costa Mesa played the quiet neighbor. A role, in fact, that this city is used to playing. Ready to move? Good. Let's find you the perfect Costa Mesa apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Costa Mesa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Costa Mesa, CA

Finding an apartment in Costa Mesa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

