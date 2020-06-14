Apartment List
294 Apartments for rent in Costa Mesa, CA with garage

Costa Mesa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Central Costa Mesa
57 Units Available
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
1008 sqft
Palm-lined apartment complexes surround a green community with hot tub, tennis courts and a community garden. Bathtub, carpeting, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
South Coast Metro
51 Units Available
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,699
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
44 Units Available
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,569
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Westside Costa Mesa
7 Units Available
Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,885
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
880 sqft
Funky apartments in Costa Mesa with lots of light near Back Bay. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and spacious closets. A friendly community with bike storage and yoga facilities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
13 Units Available
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1050 sqft
Just off Highway 55. On-site amenities include tennis court, pool, hot tub, gym and game room. Green community that's pet-friendly. In-suite features include walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
Central Costa Mesa
6 Units Available
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,393
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,373
1448 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
950 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to The Monrovia Apartment Homes, set in a tree-lined neighborhood in Costa Mesa, California, our community features one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Costa Mesa
5 Units Available
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Atwater Cove Apartments in Costa Mesa, CA. Enjoy living in a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by lush landscaping and babbling brooks. Our thoughtfully-planned one and two bedroom floor plans were designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Coast Metro
49 Units Available
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$2,331
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,256
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
1129 sqft
Live better than ever before in our studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment residences for rent in Costa Mesa, CA. The level of design, accommodation, and service make 580 Anton an extraordinary place to call home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,775
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
900 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
Central Costa Mesa
4 Units Available
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,227
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious homes with unique hardwood floors and other designer finishes. Located within walking distance of convenient shopping and dining, with pool, hot tub, and gym right at home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:57am
Central Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1167 sqft
Our spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments nestled in Costa Mesa are newly renovated. The stainless steel appliances, open kitchen layout, new cabinets, and plank flooring really bring together the unit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
Baywind
151 E 21st St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to the Costa Mesa Freeway and just a short distance from the ocean and Newport's beaches. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and hot tub. Pet friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2615 Elden
2615 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1356 sqft
Welcome home to 2516 Elden Avenue in Eastside Costa Mesa! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located and minutes to the Newport Back Bay.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
809 Gallery Court
809 Gallery Court, Costa Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2274 sqft
Spacious Costa Mesa Home for Lease in Gated Community - Located within Lifestyles, a private gated community and within walking distance of South Coast Plaza.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
1068 Townhouse Dr
1068 Townhouse Drive, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1312 sqft
Fully Remodeled, Contemporary Costa Mesa Townhouse for Lease - Entirely remodeled with a fresh, contemporary look, this Costa Mesa townhouse will go quick! Tons of large windows let in plenty of natural sunlight in every room of this home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2550 Elden Ave. #B
2550 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
960 sqft
Remodeled End Unit in Eastside Costa Mesa available NOW! - Recently upgraded 2-bedroom 1.5 bath two-story townhome nestled in The Bungalows at Elden.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2213 American Ave B
2213 American Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
850 sqft
Costa Mesa attached garage - Property Id: 289820 2 bed 1 bath attached garage large yard - (no pets) washer dryer hookups newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom tile and vinyl flooring (construction still in progress) Apply at TurboTenant:

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
626 Cardiff Reef
626 Cardiff Reef, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,895
2077 sqft
*HIGHLY UPGRADED* WITH SUNSET VIEWS FROM ROOFTOP DECK! READY FOR MOVE IN! - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/cWxOamoCPEI This BRAND-NEW gorgeous and sleek residence is ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2114 Elden Avenue
2114 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1268 sqft
Super private Eastside single level detached home. Owner recently completed new interior paint, new exterior paint and new carpet on this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
1581 Orange Avenue
1581 Orange Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2000 sqft
*Available: July 1, 2020* Beautifully upgraded DETACHED single family home in Eastside Costa Mesa / Newport Heights. 3 large bedrooms plus a huge loft upstairs (can be used as a 4th bedroom).

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
269 Sierks
269 Sierks Street, Costa Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1545 sqft
Eastside Costa Mesa approx. 1,545 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home has one bedroom and bath downstairs. The home has new carpets throughout the downstairs and upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3088 Killybrooke Lane
3088 Killybrooke Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1177 sqft
This single story, corner home features original hardwood floors and an open floor plan with a large lot. The kitchen has a newer dishwasher, stove top and hood. The bathrooms are recently remodeled. Plantation shutters open to let in lots of light.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mesa North
1 Unit Available
964 Lansing Lane
964 Lansing Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
1886 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
See the video walk through here: https://youtu.be/rscgt5QXmVY Literally everything has been redone in this turnkey Mesa North home. Walk in through the front door and enjoy the bright and open floor plan.
City Guide for Costa Mesa, CA

Nestled inside of California’s Orange County sits a small city (only about 16 square miles) that borders the Pacific Ocean. Located thirty miles from Los Angeles and minutes from Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa is a laid back suburb with a history of agriculture, a well-known arts/theatre community and an enviable atmosphere.

During the heyday of all things Laguna and Newport Beach (Oh, how we miss The OC), Costa Mesa played the quiet neighbor. A role, in fact, that this city is used to playing. Ready to move? Good. Let's find you the perfect Costa Mesa apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Costa Mesa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Costa Mesa, CA

Costa Mesa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

