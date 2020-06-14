161 Apartments for rent in Costa Mesa, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Costa Mesa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
11 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Central Costa Mesa
6 Units Available
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,393
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,373
1448 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
14 Units Available
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1050 sqft
Just off Highway 55. On-site amenities include tennis court, pool, hot tub, gym and game room. Green community that's pet-friendly. In-suite features include walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Westside Costa Mesa
9 Units Available
Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,810
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
880 sqft
Funky apartments in Costa Mesa with lots of light near Back Bay. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and spacious closets. A friendly community with bike storage and yoga facilities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Central Costa Mesa
57 Units Available
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,626
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
1008 sqft
Palm-lined apartment complexes surround a green community with hot tub, tennis courts and a community garden. Bathtub, carpeting, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
South Coast Metro
51 Units Available
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,699
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
950 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to The Monrovia Apartment Homes, set in a tree-lined neighborhood in Costa Mesa, California, our community features one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,775
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
900 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Westside Costa Mesa
2 Units Available
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
692 sqft
Live like you want! At Apex, we offer newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes in a variety of floorplans, with sleek & modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Central Costa Mesa
4 Units Available
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,227
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious homes with unique hardwood floors and other designer finishes. Located within walking distance of convenient shopping and dining, with pool, hot tub, and gym right at home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
Baywind
151 E 21st St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to the Costa Mesa Freeway and just a short distance from the ocean and Newport's beaches. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and hot tub. Pet friendly.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
809 Gallery Court
809 Gallery Court, Costa Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2274 sqft
Spacious Costa Mesa Home for Lease in Gated Community - Located within Lifestyles, a private gated community and within walking distance of South Coast Plaza.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
1068 Townhouse Dr
1068 Townhouse Drive, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1312 sqft
Fully Remodeled, Contemporary Costa Mesa Townhouse for Lease - Entirely remodeled with a fresh, contemporary look, this Costa Mesa townhouse will go quick! Tons of large windows let in plenty of natural sunlight in every room of this home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2550 Elden Ave. #B
2550 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
960 sqft
Remodeled End Unit in Eastside Costa Mesa available NOW! - Recently upgraded 2-bedroom 1.5 bath two-story townhome nestled in The Bungalows at Elden.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
365 Victoria St B
365 Victoria St, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully Renovated 3BR/2.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
215 Albert Pl
215 Albert Place, Costa Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2781 sqft
Eastside Costa Mesa Single Level Upscale Home blocks from Preserve - Completely remodeled and expanded Single-Level contemporary ranch style home in Eastside Costa Mesa. Just blocks from Newport Beach and the Upper Newport Bay Nature Reserve.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2114 Elden Avenue
2114 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1268 sqft
Super private Eastside single level detached home. Owner recently completed new interior paint, new exterior paint and new carpet on this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3088 Killybrooke Lane
3088 Killybrooke Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1177 sqft
This single story, corner home features original hardwood floors and an open floor plan with a large lot. The kitchen has a newer dishwasher, stove top and hood. The bathrooms are recently remodeled. Plantation shutters open to let in lots of light.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3046 Kittendale Bay
3046 Kittendale Bay, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
864 sqft
Turn key, oversized 1 bedroom condo in Pentridge Cove with stunning, modern upgrades. Minutes from South Coast Plaza, the 405 and the 73 Freeways.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
1509 Orange Avenue
1509 Orange Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Stunning newer, custom contemporary, 4 bedroom 4 bath, single family residence, located in highly desirable boarder of Eastside Costa Mesa and Newport Heights.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Central Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2336 Minuteman Way
2336 Minuteman Way, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1320 sqft
This upgraded three-bedroom townhome is located in the highly sought after Monticello community. The main level features brand new laminate wood flooring and has a very spacious living room and dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Costa Mesa
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Rancho San Joaquin
18 Units Available
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1407 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1556 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
11600 Warner Avenue #541
11600 Warner Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1005 sqft
11600 Warner Avenue - 541 #541 Available 06/15/20 2nd Floor Corner Unit with 2 Balconies!! (Elevator Access) - Come check out this spacious corner unit! Very rare floor plan.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Adams
1 Unit Available
19787 Kingswood Lane
19787 Kingswood Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
2 Bedroom - 1-1/2 Bath Spotless Home. Wood Laminate Flooring In The Living Area And Kitchen, Carpet On The Stairs And Bedrooms. Fresh Paint. Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Shutters, Newer Fixtures And A Beautiful Fireplace.
City Guide for Costa Mesa, CA

Nestled inside of California’s Orange County sits a small city (only about 16 square miles) that borders the Pacific Ocean. Located thirty miles from Los Angeles and minutes from Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa is a laid back suburb with a history of agriculture, a well-known arts/theatre community and an enviable atmosphere.

During the heyday of all things Laguna and Newport Beach (Oh, how we miss The OC), Costa Mesa played the quiet neighbor. A role, in fact, that this city is used to playing. Ready to move? Good. Let's find you the perfect Costa Mesa apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Costa Mesa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Costa Mesa, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Costa Mesa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

