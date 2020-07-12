/
eastside costa mesa
320 Apartments for rent in Eastside Costa Mesa, Costa Mesa, CA
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
92 Units Available
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,489
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Baywind
151 E 21st St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to the Costa Mesa Freeway and just a short distance from the ocean and Newport's beaches. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and hot tub. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
1 Unit Available
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport 18th in Costa Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
375 Newport Glen Court
375 Newport Glen Court, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3999 sqft
Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Inquire online for this Newport Beach home! This spacious home is located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
220 Flower Street
220 Flower Street, Costa Mesa, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4198 sqft
This pristinely maintained 5-bedroom, 5 1/2 bathroom Eastside Costa Mesa home offers the perfect location for the buyer who seeks the convenience of being in close proximity to the beach and best shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2440 Newport Blvd
2440 Newport Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2074 sqft
Large 5 bedroom/3 bath gorgeous house located in a small gated community. The main floor features and open concept living/dining area, wood flooring, a bedroom and a full bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
133 Lisa Lane
133 Lisa Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1350 sqft
This 3 bd/2ba 1350 SF spacious open floorplan property is undergoing an extreme renovation and will include an all new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled baths, new laminate flooring, new windows, new slider and new paint.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
337 E 18th Street
337 East 18th Street, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
5700 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Cottage, Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fan, Separate Dining Area, Tile Counter-Tops, Tile Flooring, Gas Fireplace, Vertical Blinds, Laundry Facilities, Large Patio, Single Enclosed Garage, Near Pinkley Park, OC Fair
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
617 Cardiff Reef
617 Cardiff Reef, Costa Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2130 sqft
Band New Fantastic Detached Home at THE PLACE. This live/work home is fantastic, only 1 mile to the sandy beaches of Newport Beach. The possible commercial office on first floor has an ADA compliant bathroom and no steps to enter.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
133 Santa Isabel Ave
133 Santa Isabel Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
Wow! Check out this great rental home in Costa Mesa! Ideally situated minutes from the beach, 55/73/405 freeway access, markets, entertainment, and nightlife, this recently renovated 2-story home is located adjacent to the I-55 South/Newport Beach,
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1509 Orange Avenue
1509 Orange Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2500 sqft
Stunning newer, custom contemporary, 4 bedroom 4 bath, single family residence, located in highly desirable boarder of Eastside Costa Mesa and Newport Heights.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1581 Tustin Avenue
1581 Tustin Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Desirable location! Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants entertainment and a quick bike ride to the beach. This carriage style property has custom upgrades.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
257 Magnolia Street
257 Magnolia Street, Costa Mesa, CA
8 Bedrooms
$5,500
2291 sqft
This is a rare opportunity to lease an 8 Bedroom, 5 Bath House in the City of Costa Mesa. This home could have the potential for a Residential Care Facility, Board & Care, or Hospice Care. Bedrooms have a private entrance.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
254 Cabrillo St A
254 Cabrillo St, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Spacious TownHouse in Eastside CM steps N/O 17-th - Property Id: 253533 This 3-Unit Townhouse designed Bldg. was remodeled A to Z very recently & there is too much to list all, the pictures show a few of the most updated features.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
214 Rose Lane
214 Rose Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
983 sqft
*-*-*3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family in Eastside Costa Mesa*-*-* - Completely remodeled 3-bedroom 1.5 bathroom single family home located in the highly desirable neighborhood of East-side Costa Mesa.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
395 Catalina
395 Catalina Shrs, Costa Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,999
2033 sqft
Quality, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Cape Cod residence on a peaceful, quiet cul-de-sac. This charming home features a large private yard with expansive grassy area and beautiful flagstone patio.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2036 Fullerton Avenue
2036 Fullerton Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
875 sqft
If you are looking for that perfect single story immaculate remodeled move in condition home look no further. This home has been remodeled from the inside out. Just installed beautiful laminate vinyl flooring. Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
14 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,727
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
880 sqft
Funky apartments in Costa Mesa with lots of light near Back Bay. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and spacious closets. A friendly community with bike storage and yoga facilities.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
3 Units Available
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Seaside in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
6 Units Available
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1172 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,687
1448 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
4 Units Available
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
692 sqft
Live like you want! At Apex, we offer newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes in a variety of floorplans, with sleek & modern finishes.
