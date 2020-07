The Villages at South Coast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room cats allowed on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

At The Village at South Coast you will discover a community conveniently located in a tranquil park-like setting, just steps away from the fast-growing area of South Coast Metro, enjoy live theatre at nearby South Coast Repertory or the Orange County Performing Arts Center. We are located a short walk from many boutiques, specialty shops and restaurants at South Coast Plaza and Metro Pointe. We are next to the 55 and the 405 freeways, placing you just minutes away from John Wayne Airport, shopping, entertainment, and walking distance to schools.



Each floor plan is newly renovated and generously sized, and has been designed for maximum comfort and convenience.