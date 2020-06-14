AL
156 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Costa Mesa, CA

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
85 Units Available
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,869
767 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
45 Units Available
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,727
600 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
11 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
754 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
14 Units Available
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
670 sqft
Just off Highway 55. On-site amenities include tennis court, pool, hot tub, gym and game room. Green community that's pet-friendly. In-suite features include walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Westside Costa Mesa
9 Units Available
Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
675 sqft
Funky apartments in Costa Mesa with lots of light near Back Bay. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and spacious closets. A friendly community with bike storage and yoga facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Central Costa Mesa
57 Units Available
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,626
657 sqft
Palm-lined apartment complexes surround a green community with hot tub, tennis courts and a community garden. Bathtub, carpeting, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in a very walkable neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
15 Units Available
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
863 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
South Coast Metro
51 Units Available
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
775 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Central Costa Mesa
6 Units Available
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,393
772 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Central Costa Mesa
5 Units Available
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
593 sqft
Welcome home to Atwater Cove Apartments in Costa Mesa, CA. Enjoy living in a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by lush landscaping and babbling brooks. Our thoughtfully-planned one and two bedroom floor plans were designed with you in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Coast Metro
49 Units Available
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,256
746 sqft
Live better than ever before in our studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment residences for rent in Costa Mesa, CA. The level of design, accommodation, and service make 580 Anton an extraordinary place to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
700 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Central Costa Mesa
4 Units Available
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,227
636 sqft
Bright, spacious homes with unique hardwood floors and other designer finishes. Located within walking distance of convenient shopping and dining, with pool, hot tub, and gym right at home.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3046 Kittendale Bay
3046 Kittendale Bay, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
864 sqft
Turn key, oversized 1 bedroom condo in Pentridge Cove with stunning, modern upgrades. Minutes from South Coast Plaza, the 405 and the 73 Freeways.
Results within 1 mile of Costa Mesa
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Eastside Costa Mesa
129 Units Available
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,686
688 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
Bayview
4 Units Available
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
734 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Armstrong
21 Units Available
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
814 sqft
Spacious apartments with private yards and central air and heat. Community features gorgeous walkways and streams, a basketball court, and saunas. Near shopping at South Coast Plaza. Easy access to I-405.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
46 Units Available
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
777 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Coast
50 Units Available
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
760 sqft
Peaceful apartment community with gated entry, three lighted tennis courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature enclosed garages, large individual balconies, and private yards in some homes.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
11 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
715 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
Armstrong
12 Units Available
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
764 sqft
Comfortable and secure living with private garages, vaulted ceilings, and large balconies/patios. Only minutes from the Bristol Center, Trader Joe's, and the popular In-N-Out Burger restaurant.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1549 Placentia Ave
1549 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
*WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114650 Beautiful Large 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath Newport Villa Apartments 1549 Placentia Ave. Newport Beach, CA 92663 Rent: $1,895.00 Deposit: $1,000.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
611 Lido Park Dr 3E
611 Lido Park Drive, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,400
1080 sqft
This is a great location in a luxurious high rise condominium! Located on the 3rd Floor with beautiful sunsets and views of the turning channel from the living room and bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Armstrong
1 Unit Available
3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2
3500 South Greenville Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
690 sqft
**Virtual Tours Available!** Newly Remodeled Fully Furnished condo in the South Coast Metro area. This beautiful 1-Bed 1-Bath condo boasts a large open floor plan with a modern design and vaulted ceilings.
Rent Report
Costa Mesa

June 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report. Costa Mesa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Costa Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Costa Mesa rents declined significantly over the past month

Costa Mesa rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Costa Mesa stand at $1,839 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,364 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Costa Mesa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Costa Mesa throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Costa Mesa

    Rent growth in Costa Mesa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Costa Mesa is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Costa Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $2,364 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Costa Mesa.
    • While rents in Costa Mesa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Costa Mesa than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Costa Mesa is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

