Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:42 PM

231 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Costa Mesa, CA

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
90 Units Available
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1456 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
Central Costa Mesa
6 Units Available
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,373
1448 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
46 Units Available
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,962
1645 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Central Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1167 sqft
Our spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments nestled in Costa Mesa are newly renovated. The stainless steel appliances, open kitchen layout, new cabinets, and plank flooring really bring together the unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mesa Verde
1 Unit Available
1811 Iowa St
1811 Iowa Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1457 sqft
1811 Iowa St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful corner lot Mesa Verde home! - If you are seeking a gorgeous single story home with lots of character on a large corner lot in Costa Mesa's coveted Mesa Verde, then look no further! This mission style home

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
626 Cardiff Reef
626 Cardiff Reef, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,895
2077 sqft
*HIGHLY UPGRADED* WITH SUNSET VIEWS FROM ROOFTOP DECK! READY FOR MOVE IN! - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/cWxOamoCPEI This BRAND-NEW gorgeous and sleek residence is ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
365 Victoria St B
365 Victoria St, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1305 sqft
Fully Renovated 3BR/2.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
215 Albert Pl
215 Albert Place, Costa Mesa, CA
Eastside Costa Mesa Single Level Upscale Home blocks from Preserve - Completely remodeled and expanded Single-Level contemporary ranch style home in Eastside Costa Mesa. Just blocks from Newport Beach and the Upper Newport Bay Nature Reserve.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
1068 Townhouse Dr
1068 Townhouse Drive, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1312 sqft
Fully Remodeled, Contemporary Costa Mesa Townhouse for Lease - Entirely remodeled with a fresh, contemporary look, this Costa Mesa townhouse will go quick! Tons of large windows let in plenty of natural sunlight in every room of this home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
809 Gallery Court
809 Gallery Court, Costa Mesa, CA
Spacious Costa Mesa Home for Lease in Gated Community - Located within Lifestyles, a private gated community and within walking distance of South Coast Plaza.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2114 Elden Avenue
2114 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1268 sqft
Super private Eastside single level detached home. Owner recently completed new interior paint, new exterior paint and new carpet on this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
1581 Orange Avenue
1581 Orange Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2000 sqft
*Available: July 1, 2020* Beautifully upgraded DETACHED single family home in Eastside Costa Mesa / Newport Heights. 3 large bedrooms plus a huge loft upstairs (can be used as a 4th bedroom).

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
269 Sierks
269 Sierks Street, Costa Mesa, CA
Eastside Costa Mesa approx. 1,545 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home has one bedroom and bath downstairs. The home has new carpets throughout the downstairs and upstairs.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1298 Watson Avenue
1298 Watson Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1276 sqft
Stunning, turn-key property now available for Lease in the Halecrest community. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story property has been completely remodeled from the ground up. Spacious yard with a covered patio that is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3088 Killybrooke Lane
3088 Killybrooke Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1177 sqft
This single story, corner home features original hardwood floors and an open floor plan with a large lot. The kitchen has a newer dishwasher, stove top and hood. The bathrooms are recently remodeled. Plantation shutters open to let in lots of light.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mesa North
1 Unit Available
964 Lansing Lane
964 Lansing Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
See the video walk through here: https://youtu.be/rscgt5QXmVY Literally everything has been redone in this turnkey Mesa North home. Walk in through the front door and enjoy the bright and open floor plan.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Central Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
106 Yorktown Lane
106 Yorktown Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1320 sqft
Available now in a prime location, come see this updated 3 bedroom townhome centrally situated in the Monticello Townhomes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
1789 Crestmont Place
1789 Crestmont Place, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1405 sqft
It has been completely remodeled now. The wonderful home is near Trader Joe's and Growers Direct near downtown Costa Mesa. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace with 2 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Mesa Verde
1 Unit Available
1634 Beechwood
1634 Beechwood, Costa Mesa, CA
Newer home in Mesa Verde - who could ask for more? Lots of windows in the large living room with soaring 2-story ceiling. Cabinets and counter space galore in the huge kitchen with center island. Three bedrooms and two baths upstairs.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mesa Verde
1 Unit Available
3297 Iowa Street
3297 Iowa Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1450 sqft
This is the one you’ve been waiting for! A gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath single-level Mesa Verde home on a fantastic street with the best of neighbors. You’ll know what we mean when you park out front.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
1509 Orange Avenue
1509 Orange Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Stunning newer, custom contemporary, 4 bedroom 4 bath, single family residence, located in highly desirable boarder of Eastside Costa Mesa and Newport Heights.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
195 Mesa Drive
195 Mesa Drive, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
Located in Eastside Costa Mesa, this custom Mediterranean style detached home offers 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Built in 2006 the property features high end materials throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Central Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2336 Minuteman Way
2336 Minuteman Way, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1320 sqft
This upgraded three-bedroom townhome is located in the highly sought after Monticello community. The main level features brand new laminate wood flooring and has a very spacious living room and dining area.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
1617 Somerton Drive
1617 Somerton Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1842 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Southern California living in this beautiful Taylor Morrison home. The spacious newly constructed, plan 4 property, combines the ideal lifestyle for a live/work space that offers a contemporary open concept throughout.

June 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report. Costa Mesa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Costa Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report. Costa Mesa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Costa Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Costa Mesa rents declined significantly over the past month

Costa Mesa rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Costa Mesa stand at $1,839 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,364 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Costa Mesa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Costa Mesa throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Costa Mesa

    Rent growth in Costa Mesa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Costa Mesa is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Costa Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $2,364 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Costa Mesa.
    • While rents in Costa Mesa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Costa Mesa than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Costa Mesa is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

