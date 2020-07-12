/
westside costa mesa
302 Apartments for rent in Westside Costa Mesa, Costa Mesa, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,727
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
880 sqft
Funky apartments in Costa Mesa with lots of light near Back Bay. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and spacious closets. A friendly community with bike storage and yoga facilities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
10 Units Available
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
885 sqft
Located equidistant between the Marina Sea Park and the Whittier Elementary School, the Camden Sea Palms apartments are pet-friendly and hot tub-adjacent. Community courtyard, gym, clubhouse and BBQ pit.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
4 Units Available
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
692 sqft
Live like you want! At Apex, we offer newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes in a variety of floorplans, with sleek & modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
950 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to The Monrovia Apartment Homes, set in a tree-lined neighborhood in Costa Mesa, California, our community features one and two bedroom apartments.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2093 West Place Drive
2093 W Place Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1402 sqft
Amazing tri-level townhome in central Costa Mesa! - This amazing tri- level townhome boasts an office or small living space on the main floor, open concept main living room, and a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2175 Pacific Ave. #F4
2175 Pacific Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1169 sqft
- (RLNE5712783)
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
92 Units Available
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,489
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
54 Units Available
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,509
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
59 Units Available
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,677
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1008 sqft
Palm-lined apartment complexes surround a green community with hot tub, tennis courts and a community garden. Bathtub, carpeting, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Seaside in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
6 Units Available
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1172 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,687
1448 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
11 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,053
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,116
1400 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
3 Units Available
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,879
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious homes with unique hardwood floors and other designer finishes. Located within walking distance of convenient shopping and dining, with pool, hot tub, and gym right at home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Atwater Cove Apartments in Costa Mesa, CA. Enjoy living in a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by lush landscaping and babbling brooks. Our thoughtfully-planned one and two bedroom floor plans were designed with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Baywind
151 E 21st St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to the Costa Mesa Freeway and just a short distance from the ocean and Newport's beaches. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and hot tub. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
La Costa
354 Avocado Street, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Costa in Costa Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
1 Unit Available
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport 18th in Costa Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527
21372 Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1197 sqft
21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 Available 08/15/20 COMING SOON - 3Bed Condo For Rent Huntington Beach - WELCOME TO YOUR HUNTINGTON BEACH HOME! Available for rent in August.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
220 Flower Street
220 Flower Street, Costa Mesa, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4198 sqft
This pristinely maintained 5-bedroom, 5 1/2 bathroom Eastside Costa Mesa home offers the perfect location for the buyer who seeks the convenience of being in close proximity to the beach and best shopping and restaurants.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
20192 Tanbark Circle
20192 Tanbark Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2224 sqft
Superb 3 Bedroom, 2 Story Meredith Gardens Home located on a fabulous inside corner lot.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
411 39th Street
411 39th St, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
1603 sqft
BRAND NEW RESIDENCE ON NEWPORT ISLAND. Classic style and modern luxury abound in this latest custom residence by SAILHOUSE.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10412 Mauretania Circle
10412 Mauretania Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1350 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath House - 10412 Mauretania Circle - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home, Newly Remodeled, Large open kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, Fireplace in Living Room, Large Backyard, RV Access 10.5' X 20' (or longer), 2 Car Garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1828 Samar Drive
1828 Samar Drive, Costa Mesa, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
2747 sqft
Coming soon, beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom pool home in the inner loop of Mesa Verde.
