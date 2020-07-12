Apartment List
costa mesa
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

379 Apartments for rent in Costa Mesa, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Costa Mesa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
54 Units Available
South Coast Metro
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$2,131
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,246
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,016
1129 sqft
Live better than ever before in our studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment residences for rent in Costa Mesa, CA. The level of design, accommodation, and service make 580 Anton an extraordinary place to call home.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
3 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,738
1448 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,775
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
900 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
52 Units Available
South Coast Metro
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,780
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
54 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,509
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
14 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1050 sqft
Just off Highway 55. On-site amenities include tennis court, pool, hot tub, gym and game room. Green community that's pet-friendly. In-suite features include walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,727
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
880 sqft
Funky apartments in Costa Mesa with lots of light near Back Bay. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and spacious closets. A friendly community with bike storage and yoga facilities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
59 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,677
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1008 sqft
Palm-lined apartment complexes surround a green community with hot tub, tennis courts and a community garden. Bathtub, carpeting, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
885 sqft
Located equidistant between the Marina Sea Park and the Whittier Elementary School, the Camden Sea Palms apartments are pet-friendly and hot tub-adjacent. Community courtyard, gym, clubhouse and BBQ pit.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1172 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
3 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,879
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious homes with unique hardwood floors and other designer finishes. Located within walking distance of convenient shopping and dining, with pool, hot tub, and gym right at home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Atwater Cove Apartments in Costa Mesa, CA. Enjoy living in a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by lush landscaping and babbling brooks. Our thoughtfully-planned one and two bedroom floor plans were designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
4 Units Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
692 sqft
Live like you want! At Apex, we offer newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes in a variety of floorplans, with sleek & modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Baywind
151 E 21st St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to the Costa Mesa Freeway and just a short distance from the ocean and Newport's beaches. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and hot tub. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
950 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to The Monrovia Apartment Homes, set in a tree-lined neighborhood in Costa Mesa, California, our community features one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
Central Costa Mesa
La Costa
354 Avocado Street, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Costa in Costa Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
1 Unit Available
Central Costa Mesa
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1167 sqft
Our spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments nestled in Costa Mesa are newly renovated. The stainless steel appliances, open kitchen layout, new cabinets, and plank flooring really bring together the unit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport 18th in Costa Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westside Costa Mesa
2093 West Place Drive
2093 W Place Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1402 sqft
Amazing tri-level townhome in central Costa Mesa! - This amazing tri- level townhome boasts an office or small living space on the main floor, open concept main living room, and a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
220 Flower Street
220 Flower Street, Costa Mesa, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4198 sqft
This pristinely maintained 5-bedroom, 5 1/2 bathroom Eastside Costa Mesa home offers the perfect location for the buyer who seeks the convenience of being in close proximity to the beach and best shopping and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Mesa Verde
1828 Samar Drive
1828 Samar Drive, Costa Mesa, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
2747 sqft
Coming soon, beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom pool home in the inner loop of Mesa Verde.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Mesa North
3019 Coolidge Avenue
3019 Coolidge Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
3166 sqft
Great Location 2 bedroom 1 bath front unit. Single story, attached on one side. Comes with single car garage, Approximately 800 sq ft. Laminate hardwood floors. Small fenced yard. Available first week of August.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Central Costa Mesa
2381 Cornell Drive
2381 Cornell Drive, Costa Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1657 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home. Great interior street in this College Park Neighborhood. Enter home to dining area with open kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Costa Mesa, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Costa Mesa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

