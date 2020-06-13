Apartment List
299 Apartments for rent in Costa Mesa, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Central Costa Mesa
57 Units Available
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,658
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1008 sqft
Palm-lined apartment complexes surround a green community with hot tub, tennis courts and a community garden. Bathtub, carpeting, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
Central Costa Mesa
6 Units Available
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,393
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,373
1448 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
950 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to The Monrovia Apartment Homes, set in a tree-lined neighborhood in Costa Mesa, California, our community features one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
10 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
46 Units Available
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,479
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,717
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Costa Mesa
5 Units Available
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Atwater Cove Apartments in Costa Mesa, CA. Enjoy living in a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by lush landscaping and babbling brooks. Our thoughtfully-planned one and two bedroom floor plans were designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1050 sqft
Just off Highway 55. On-site amenities include tennis court, pool, hot tub, gym and game room. Green community that's pet-friendly. In-suite features include walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Westside Costa Mesa
6 Units Available
Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,947
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
880 sqft
Funky apartments in Costa Mesa with lots of light near Back Bay. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and spacious closets. A friendly community with bike storage and yoga facilities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Coast Metro
51 Units Available
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$2,331
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,256
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
1129 sqft
Live better than ever before in our studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment residences for rent in Costa Mesa, CA. The level of design, accommodation, and service make 580 Anton an extraordinary place to call home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,775
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
900 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Westside Costa Mesa
2 Units Available
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
885 sqft
Located equidistant between the Marina Sea Park and the Whittier Elementary School, the Camden Sea Palms apartments are pet-friendly and hot tub-adjacent. Community courtyard, gym, clubhouse and BBQ pit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westside Costa Mesa
3 Units Available
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
692 sqft
Live like you want! At Apex, we offer newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes in a variety of floorplans, with sleek & modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
Central Costa Mesa
4 Units Available
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,227
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious homes with unique hardwood floors and other designer finishes. Located within walking distance of convenient shopping and dining, with pool, hot tub, and gym right at home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
Baywind
151 E 21st St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to the Costa Mesa Freeway and just a short distance from the ocean and Newport's beaches. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and hot tub. Pet friendly.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Mesa Verde
1 Unit Available
3297 Iowa Street
3297 Iowa Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1450 sqft
This is the one you’ve been waiting for! A gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath single-level Mesa Verde home on a fantastic street with the best of neighbors. You’ll know what we mean when you park out front.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
626 Cardiff Reef
626 Cardiff Reef, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,895
2077 sqft
*HIGHLY UPGRADED* WITH SUNSET VIEWS FROM ROOFTOP DECK! READY FOR MOVE IN! - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/cWxOamoCPEI This BRAND-NEW gorgeous and sleek residence is ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
365 Victoria St B
365 Victoria St, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1305 sqft
Fully Renovated 3BR/2.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
215 Albert Pl
215 Albert Place, Costa Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2781 sqft
Eastside Costa Mesa Single Level Upscale Home blocks from Preserve - Completely remodeled and expanded Single-Level contemporary ranch style home in Eastside Costa Mesa. Just blocks from Newport Beach and the Upper Newport Bay Nature Reserve.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
1068 Townhouse Dr
1068 Townhouse Drive, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1312 sqft
Fully Remodeled, Contemporary Costa Mesa Townhouse for Lease - Entirely remodeled with a fresh, contemporary look, this Costa Mesa townhouse will go quick! Tons of large windows let in plenty of natural sunlight in every room of this home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
809 Gallery Court
809 Gallery Court, Costa Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2274 sqft
Spacious Costa Mesa Home for Lease in Gated Community - Located within Lifestyles, a private gated community and within walking distance of South Coast Plaza.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
1581 Orange Avenue
1581 Orange Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2000 sqft
*Available: July 1, 2020* Beautifully upgraded DETACHED single family home in Eastside Costa Mesa / Newport Heights. 3 large bedrooms plus a huge loft upstairs (can be used as a 4th bedroom).

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1298 Watson Avenue
1298 Watson Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1276 sqft
Stunning, turn-key property now available for Lease in the Halecrest community. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story property has been completely remodeled from the ground up. Spacious yard with a covered patio that is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Mesa North
1 Unit Available
964 Lansing Lane
964 Lansing Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
1886 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
See the video walk through here: https://youtu.be/rscgt5QXmVY Literally everything has been redone in this turnkey Mesa North home. Walk in through the front door and enjoy the bright and open floor plan.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Central Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
106 Yorktown Lane
106 Yorktown Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1320 sqft
Available now in a prime location, come see this updated 3 bedroom townhome centrally situated in the Monticello Townhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Costa Mesa, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Costa Mesa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

