Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM

194 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Costa Mesa, CA

Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
South Coast Metro
50 Units Available
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
90 Units Available
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1100 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
10 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
46 Units Available
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1050 sqft
Just off Highway 55. On-site amenities include tennis court, pool, hot tub, gym and game room. Green community that's pet-friendly. In-suite features include walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Westside Costa Mesa
6 Units Available
Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
880 sqft
Funky apartments in Costa Mesa with lots of light near Back Bay. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and spacious closets. A friendly community with bike storage and yoga facilities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Central Costa Mesa
57 Units Available
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1008 sqft
Palm-lined apartment complexes surround a green community with hot tub, tennis courts and a community garden. Bathtub, carpeting, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Coast Metro
52 Units Available
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
1129 sqft
Live better than ever before in our studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment residences for rent in Costa Mesa, CA. The level of design, accommodation, and service make 580 Anton an extraordinary place to call home.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
Central Costa Mesa
6 Units Available
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1099 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
940 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport 18th in Costa Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Westside Costa Mesa
3 Units Available
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
885 sqft
Located equidistant between the Marina Sea Park and the Whittier Elementary School, the Camden Sea Palms apartments are pet-friendly and hot tub-adjacent. Community courtyard, gym, clubhouse and BBQ pit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Westside Costa Mesa
4 Units Available
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
692 sqft
Live like you want! At Apex, we offer newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes in a variety of floorplans, with sleek & modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Central Costa Mesa
4 Units Available
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1042 sqft
Bright, spacious homes with unique hardwood floors and other designer finishes. Located within walking distance of convenient shopping and dining, with pool, hot tub, and gym right at home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
950 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to The Monrovia Apartment Homes, set in a tree-lined neighborhood in Costa Mesa, California, our community features one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
9 Units Available
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
900 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
Baywind
151 E 21st St, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
916 sqft
Close proximity to the Costa Mesa Freeway and just a short distance from the ocean and Newport's beaches. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and hot tub. Pet friendly.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2213 American Ave B
2213 American Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
850 sqft
Costa Mesa attached garage - Property Id: 289820 2 bed 1 bath attached garage large yard - (no pets) washer dryer hookups newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom tile and vinyl flooring (construction still in progress) Apply at TurboTenant:

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
1581 Tustin Avenue
1581 Tustin Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Desirable location! Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants entertainment and a quick bike ride to the beach. This carriage style property has custom upgrades.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2424 Santa Ana Avenue
2424 Santa Ana Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
This is absolutely wonderful!!!!!.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Central Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2869 Mendoza Drive
2869 Mendoza Drive, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Beautifully upgraded Two Bedroom, 1 Bath Upstairs unit, located in the highly desirable Mesa Del Mar Community of Costa Mesa. Beautiful yard and gated courtyard. This unit comes with a one garage space and one extra parking.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
603 Seabright Circle
603 Seabright Cir, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1559 sqft
Beautiful 2 year new gated community town house in the Seabright community in Costa Mesa. This property offers 2 bedrooms 2.5 Baths, a down stairs office and a large beautiful master suite.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Mesa Verde
1 Unit Available
2902 PEPPERTREE Lane
2902 Peppertree Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
GREAT MESA VERDE AREA. UPSTAIRS UNIT WITHIN A FOUR-PLEX. NEWER CARPETING THRU-OUT, NEW TWO TONE PAINT AND BASEBOARDS, CEILING FANS IN DINING AREA AND BEDROOMS. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WHICH OPENS TO DINING AREA AND KITCHEN.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Central Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
155 Lexington Lane
155 Lexington Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1244 sqft
Popular location in the Monticello Townhomes, a centrally located community in the heart of Costa Mesa! With 2 bedrooms (one of which is a loft) that serve as their own suites, the layout is very appealing.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2175 Pacific Ave. #F4
2175 Pacific Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1169 sqft
- (RLNE5712783)

June 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report. Costa Mesa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Costa Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Costa Mesa rents declined significantly over the past month

Costa Mesa rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Costa Mesa stand at $1,839 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,364 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Costa Mesa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Costa Mesa throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Costa Mesa

    Rent growth in Costa Mesa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Costa Mesa is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Costa Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $2,364 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Costa Mesa.
    • While rents in Costa Mesa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Costa Mesa than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Costa Mesa is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

