Atwater Cove
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Atwater Cove

425 Merrimac Way · (714) 604-2362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 Merrimac Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B201 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit B212 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit A204 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Atwater Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
internet access
Welcome home to Atwater Cove Apartments in Costa Mesa, CA. Enjoy living in a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by lush landscaping and babbling brooks. Our thoughtfully-planned one and two bedroom floor plans were designed with you in mind. Each apartment home boasts bright light fixtures, newly upgraded kitchens, and air conditioning. Whether you unwind on your patio, take in some rays by the pool, or break a sweat in the fitness center, you’ll always find something to do right outside your front door. Atwater Cove apartments has been designed to complement the way you live - come see for yourself. Contact our leasing professionals today to set up a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1,6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $48
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 1 space provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Atwater Cove have any available units?
Atwater Cove has 4 units available starting at $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Atwater Cove have?
Some of Atwater Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Atwater Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Atwater Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Atwater Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Atwater Cove is pet friendly.
Does Atwater Cove offer parking?
Yes, Atwater Cove offers parking.
Does Atwater Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Atwater Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Atwater Cove have a pool?
Yes, Atwater Cove has a pool.
Does Atwater Cove have accessible units?
No, Atwater Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Atwater Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, Atwater Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
