Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park internet access

Welcome home to Atwater Cove Apartments in Costa Mesa, CA. Enjoy living in a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by lush landscaping and babbling brooks. Our thoughtfully-planned one and two bedroom floor plans were designed with you in mind. Each apartment home boasts bright light fixtures, newly upgraded kitchens, and air conditioning. Whether you unwind on your patio, take in some rays by the pool, or break a sweat in the fitness center, you’ll always find something to do right outside your front door. Atwater Cove apartments has been designed to complement the way you live - come see for yourself. Contact our leasing professionals today to set up a tour!