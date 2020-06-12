Apartment List
156 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Costa Mesa, CA

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Coast Metro
52 Units Available
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
1129 sqft
Live better than ever before in our studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment residences for rent in Costa Mesa, CA. The level of design, accommodation, and service make 580 Anton an extraordinary place to call home.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
South Coast Metro
50 Units Available
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
93 Units Available
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1100 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
45 Units Available
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Central Costa Mesa
6 Units Available
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1099 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
11 Units Available
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1050 sqft
Just off Highway 55. On-site amenities include tennis court, pool, hot tub, gym and game room. Green community that's pet-friendly. In-suite features include walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Central Costa Mesa
57 Units Available
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1008 sqft
Palm-lined apartment complexes surround a green community with hot tub, tennis courts and a community garden. Bathtub, carpeting, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Westside Costa Mesa
3 Units Available
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
885 sqft
Located equidistant between the Marina Sea Park and the Whittier Elementary School, the Camden Sea Palms apartments are pet-friendly and hot tub-adjacent. Community courtyard, gym, clubhouse and BBQ pit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Central Costa Mesa
4 Units Available
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1042 sqft
Bright, spacious homes with unique hardwood floors and other designer finishes. Located within walking distance of convenient shopping and dining, with pool, hot tub, and gym right at home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
1581 Tustin Avenue
1581 Tustin Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Desirable location! Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants entertainment and a quick bike ride to the beach. This carriage style property has custom upgrades.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2424 Santa Ana Avenue
2424 Santa Ana Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
This is absolutely wonderful!!!!!.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Central Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
155 Lexington Lane
155 Lexington Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1244 sqft
Popular location in the Monticello Townhomes, a centrally located community in the heart of Costa Mesa! With 2 bedrooms (one of which is a loft) that serve as their own suites, the layout is very appealing.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2175 Pacific Ave. #F4
2175 Pacific Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1169 sqft
- (RLNE5712783)
Results within 1 mile of Costa Mesa
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
$
Bayview
4 Units Available
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
914 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Armstrong
20 Units Available
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1114 sqft
Spacious apartments with private yards and central air and heat. Community features gorgeous walkways and streams, a basketball court, and saunas. Near shopping at South Coast Plaza. Easy access to I-405.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
South Coast
50 Units Available
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
997 sqft
Peaceful apartment community with gated entry, three lighted tennis courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature enclosed garages, large individual balconies, and private yards in some homes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
47 Units Available
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1164 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
Eastside Costa Mesa
136 Units Available
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Rancho San Joaquin
18 Units Available
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1407 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Armstrong
12 Units Available
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1216 sqft
Comfortable and secure living with private garages, vaulted ceilings, and large balconies/patios. Only minutes from the Bristol Center, Trader Joe's, and the popular In-N-Out Burger restaurant.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
8 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1095 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
4217 Hilaria Way
4217 Hilaria Way, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Newport Beach living at it's finest. This updated residence offers a rarely available chance to secure a turn-key rental. Interior living space encompasses 1,100 square feet and includes two bedrooms (all up) , 1.5 bath and a generous patio area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Armstrong
1 Unit Available
2713 W Orion Ave 2
2713 West Orion Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartments - Property Id: 223161 This apartment is situated close to the area of South Coast Metro neighborhood, South Coast Plaza, and it has covered back porch, covered front porch, front patio with a large tree in the

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
11600 Warner Avenue #541
11600 Warner Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1005 sqft
11600 Warner Avenue - 541 #541 Available 06/15/20 2nd Floor Corner Unit with 2 Balconies!! (Elevator Access) - Come check out this spacious corner unit! Very rare floor plan.

June 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report. Costa Mesa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Costa Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Costa Mesa rents declined significantly over the past month

Costa Mesa rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Costa Mesa stand at $1,839 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,364 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Costa Mesa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Costa Mesa throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Costa Mesa

    Rent growth in Costa Mesa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Costa Mesa is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Costa Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $2,364 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Costa Mesa.
    • While rents in Costa Mesa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Costa Mesa than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Costa Mesa is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

