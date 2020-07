Amenities

24hr laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave granite counters range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr gym parking pool hot tub internet access sauna on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse courtyard internet cafe lobby

To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!A resort-style apartment community nestled in lush tropical vegetation; Mediterranean Village is located in the Orange County city of Costa Mesa. Centrally located between Irvine, Newport Beach and Anaheim, this charming community provides a perfect balance of comfort and convenience.