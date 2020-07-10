Apartment List
/
CA
/
costa mesa
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:32 PM

147 Apartments for rent in Costa Mesa, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
10 Units Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
885 sqft
Located equidistant between the Marina Sea Park and the Whittier Elementary School, the Camden Sea Palms apartments are pet-friendly and hot tub-adjacent. Community courtyard, gym, clubhouse and BBQ pit.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
3 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,617
1448 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
53 Units Available
South Coast Metro
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$2,131
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,246
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,016
1129 sqft
Live better than ever before in our studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment residences for rent in Costa Mesa, CA. The level of design, accommodation, and service make 580 Anton an extraordinary place to call home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
3 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,879
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious homes with unique hardwood floors and other designer finishes. Located within walking distance of convenient shopping and dining, with pool, hot tub, and gym right at home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
25 Units Available
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1050 sqft
Just off Highway 55. On-site amenities include tennis court, pool, hot tub, gym and game room. Green community that's pet-friendly. In-suite features include walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
55 Units Available
South Coast Metro
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,780
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Atwater Cove Apartments in Costa Mesa, CA. Enjoy living in a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by lush landscaping and babbling brooks. Our thoughtfully-planned one and two bedroom floor plans were designed with you in mind.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
626 Cardiff Reef
626 Cardiff Reef, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,895
2077 sqft
*HIGHLY UPGRADED* WITH SUNSET VIEWS FROM ROOFTOP DECK! READY FOR MOVE IN! - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/cWxOamoCPEI This BRAND-NEW gorgeous and sleek residence is ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Eastside Costa Mesa
2445 Marseilles Way
2445 Marseilles Way, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and Spacious Two Story Townhome for Lease - This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome is an absolute must see! Located in the Eastside Costa Mesa neighborhood of Newport Riviera, this home features amazing high ceilings and tall windows which

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mesa Verde
3151 Barbados Place
3151 Barbados Place, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1550 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath In Costa Mesa! Call Today - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms over 1500 sqft with Tile floors, Newer heat and air conditioning, newer water heater, newer paint in and out, ceiling fans in all rooms, plus a whole house fan for

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Mesa North
1134 Austin Street
1134 Austin Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1308 sqft
Look at this beautiful home in the center of Costa Mesa. A lovely single level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Home features open living room with fireplace and front bay window.

1 of 26

Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Westside Costa Mesa
537 Bernard Street
537 Bernard Street, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1.7 Ocean boast a quaint yet sleek ultra modern design, a modernist enclave of 12 bungalows located just 1.7 miles from shoreline.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Central Costa Mesa
260 Victoria Street
260 Victoria Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1257 sqft
Gorgeous updated and fully remodeled condo in the heart of Costa Mesa. This 3 Bedroom / 2.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
1581 Orange Avenue
1581 Orange Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
2000 sqft
*Available: July 15, 2020* Beautifully upgraded DETACHED single family home in Eastside Costa Mesa / Newport Heights. 3 large bedrooms plus a huge loft upstairs (can be used as a 4th bedroom).

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Central Costa Mesa
212 Mayfair Lane
212 Mayfair Lane, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1368 sqft
Super Clean Costa Mesa Townhouse for lease - Newer Carpet and Fresh Interior Paint awaits you. This floor plan is unique and offers ample space - double car garage with added flex space on first floor - living and bedrooms on second and third floor.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
133 Santa Isabel Ave
133 Santa Isabel Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
Wow! Check out this great rental home in Costa Mesa! Ideally situated minutes from the beach, 55/73/405 freeway access, markets, entertainment, and nightlife, this recently renovated 2-story home is located adjacent to the I-55 South/Newport Beach,

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
1581 Tustin Avenue
1581 Tustin Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Desirable location! Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants entertainment and a quick bike ride to the beach. This carriage style property has custom upgrades.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
254 Cabrillo St A
254 Cabrillo St, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Spacious TownHouse in Eastside CM steps N/O 17-th - Property Id: 253533 This 3-Unit Townhouse designed Bldg. was remodeled A to Z very recently & there is too much to list all, the pictures show a few of the most updated features.
Results within 1 mile of Costa Mesa
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
45 Units Available
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1401 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
18 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,961
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1556 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1400 sqft
Experience the tranquility of boutique apartment living at Fairway Villas Apartment Homes.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527
21372 Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1197 sqft
21372 Brookhurst St. Unit 527 Available 08/15/20 COMING SOON - 3Bed Condo For Rent Huntington Beach - WELCOME TO YOUR HUNTINGTON BEACH HOME! Available for rent in August.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Cliff Haven
910 Kings Road
910 Kings Road, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,950
2900 sqft
Enjoy spectacular, sweeping views of Newport Harbor, Ocean and Catalina Island from this Mid century modern inspired 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. Situated on one of Newport Beaches most sought after streets, Kings Road.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Coast
1001 West Stevens Ave #148
1001 West Stevens Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing two bedroom condo in gated community! - This amazing two bedroom one bath condo is walking distance from South Coast Plaza and shopping in Santa Ana! Beautiful hardwood floors, large private patio, gas stove and appliances! 2 assigned

July 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report. Costa Mesa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Costa Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report. Costa Mesa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Costa Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Costa Mesa rents declined slightly over the past month

Costa Mesa rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Costa Mesa stand at $1,835 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,358 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Costa Mesa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Costa Mesa over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Costa Mesa

    As rents have fallen moderately in Costa Mesa, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Costa Mesa is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Costa Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $2,358 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Costa Mesa fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Costa Mesa than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Costa Mesa is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCosta Mesa 3 BedroomsCosta Mesa Accessible ApartmentsCosta Mesa Apartments under $1,600Costa Mesa Apartments under $1,800
    Costa Mesa Apartments with BalconyCosta Mesa Apartments with GarageCosta Mesa Apartments with GymCosta Mesa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCosta Mesa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCosta Mesa Apartments with Parking
    Costa Mesa Apartments with PoolCosta Mesa Apartments with Washer-DryerCosta Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCosta Mesa Furnished ApartmentsCosta Mesa Pet Friendly PlacesCosta Mesa Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
    Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
    Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
    Eastside Costa Mesa

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    University of California-Irvine