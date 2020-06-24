1380 Village Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Central Costa Mesa
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit STDIO1 · Avail. Aug 14
$1,879
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft
Unit F205 · Avail. now
$2,120
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit D204 · Avail. now
$2,499
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sea Pointe Villas.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
hot tub
Seapointe Apartments offer its residents an enriched lifestyle: A selection of luxurious rental homes, impeccable service, appealing amenities and an outstanding location. Oscar Wilde said, "I'm a person of simple tastes. I'm satisfied with only the best." Consider Seapointe your finest choice.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Sea Pointe Villas have any available units?
Sea Pointe Villas has 3 units available starting at $1,879 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Sea Pointe Villas have?
Some of Sea Pointe Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sea Pointe Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Sea Pointe Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sea Pointe Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Sea Pointe Villas is pet friendly.
Does Sea Pointe Villas offer parking?
Yes, Sea Pointe Villas offers parking.
Does Sea Pointe Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sea Pointe Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sea Pointe Villas have a pool?
Yes, Sea Pointe Villas has a pool.
Does Sea Pointe Villas have accessible units?
No, Sea Pointe Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Sea Pointe Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sea Pointe Villas has units with dishwashers.