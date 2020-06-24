All apartments in Costa Mesa
Sea Pointe Villas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Sea Pointe Villas

1380 Village Way · (714) 930-2024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1380 Village Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit STDIO1 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,879

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit F205 · Avail. now

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D204 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sea Pointe Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
hot tub
Seapointe Apartments offer its residents an enriched lifestyle: A selection of luxurious rental homes, impeccable service, appealing amenities and an outstanding location. Oscar Wilde said, "I'm a person of simple tastes. I'm satisfied with only the best." Consider Seapointe your finest choice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sea Pointe Villas have any available units?
Sea Pointe Villas has 3 units available starting at $1,879 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Sea Pointe Villas have?
Some of Sea Pointe Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sea Pointe Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Sea Pointe Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sea Pointe Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Sea Pointe Villas is pet friendly.
Does Sea Pointe Villas offer parking?
Yes, Sea Pointe Villas offers parking.
Does Sea Pointe Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sea Pointe Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sea Pointe Villas have a pool?
Yes, Sea Pointe Villas has a pool.
Does Sea Pointe Villas have accessible units?
No, Sea Pointe Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Sea Pointe Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sea Pointe Villas has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

