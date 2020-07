Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Harbor at Mesa Verde Apartments in Orange County offer remarkable amenities in an ideal location. Enjoy convenient access to our sparkling swimming pool and spa, fitness center, and clubhouse. Our Costa Mesa apartments have many thoughtful features including private patios and large closets. Conveniently located near the 405 and 73 Toll Road, Harbor at Mesa Verde provides close proximity to golf at the Costa Mesa Golf Course, Orange Coast College, and upscale shopping and dining. With access to Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, and the best of Orange County, our apartments in Costa Mesa put you exactly where you want to be. Visit our Orange County apartments today for a personalized tour with our friendly and professional staff. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.