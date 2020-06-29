All apartments in Chula Vista
2151 Cherry Blossom Ct
2151 Cherry Blossom Ct

2151 Cherry Blossom Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2151 Cherry Blossom Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Your new awesome home offers a 3 bedroom 3.5 bath property on 3 levels. The home features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, master bedroom w/a small patio, a bedroom with a bathroom on the entry level, & a two car garage. Property has a nice community pool, playground, spa & exercise room. Close proximity to the New Otay ranch mall, restaurants, supermarket & a multitude of services located in the shopping center. Easy access from Eastlake Pkwy, Olympic Pkwy & expressway 125.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct have any available units?
2151 Cherry Blossom Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct have?
Some of 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2151 Cherry Blossom Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct offers parking.
Does 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct has a pool.
Does 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct have accessible units?
No, 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2151 Cherry Blossom Ct has units with dishwashers.
