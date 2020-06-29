2151 Cherry Blossom Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Your new awesome home offers a 3 bedroom 3.5 bath property on 3 levels. The home features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, master bedroom w/a small patio, a bedroom with a bathroom on the entry level, & a two car garage. Property has a nice community pool, playground, spa & exercise room. Close proximity to the New Otay ranch mall, restaurants, supermarket & a multitude of services located in the shopping center. Easy access from Eastlake Pkwy, Olympic Pkwy & expressway 125.