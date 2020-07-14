All apartments in Chula Vista
Elan Glover Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Elan Glover Court

515 Glover Avenue · (702) 766-0023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 Glover Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Glover Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
media room
cats allowed
parking
pool
courtyard
Elan Glover Court Apartment Homes for rent in Chula Vista, CA is a beautiful resort styled community that boasts lush landscaping, exotic palm trees, manicured lawns and perfectly trimmed shrubs. While residing with us, you can enjoy an award-winning nature center, walking trails, or rent a boat at the marina. The community boasts a fabulous selection of shopping centers, plazas, malls and markets, from the Chula Vista Center to the historic Third Avenue. Experience great year-round weather while living amongst the coastline and mountains. Our residents take delight in the multi-culture atmosphere and the endless community activities and attractions.The community has newly spacious transformed units, large spacious walk-in closets, mirror closet doors, fully equipped kitchens with modern appliances, satin nickel ceiling fans, extensive private balconies and patios, on-site laundry facility, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Glover Court welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.You'll feel right at home at Elan Glover Court. We are conveniently located near Interstate 5 and 805 and Highway 54. We are minutes away from 32nd Street Naval Base, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield Plaza Bonita, experience the excitement and energy of a concert at the Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, cool off at Knott's Soak City, or rub elbows with Team USA's best at the Olympic Training Center. Come get into the spirit of hospitality at Elan Glover Court.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Glover Court have any available units?
Elan Glover Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Glover Court have?
Some of Elan Glover Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Glover Court currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Glover Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Glover Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Glover Court is pet friendly.
Does Elan Glover Court offer parking?
Yes, Elan Glover Court offers parking.
Does Elan Glover Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elan Glover Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Glover Court have a pool?
Yes, Elan Glover Court has a pool.
Does Elan Glover Court have accessible units?
No, Elan Glover Court does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Glover Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Glover Court has units with dishwashers.
