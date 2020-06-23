All apartments in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA
907 Hickory Ct
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

907 Hickory Ct

907 Hickory Court · No Longer Available
Location

907 Hickory Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
Las Playas Condo - This Las Playas condo features 2 master suites, 2.5 bathrooms, 1292 sf, refrigerator, washer/dryer, fireplace, 2-car garage, nice enclosed patio area, community pool/tennis.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4607631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Hickory Ct have any available units?
907 Hickory Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Hickory Ct have?
Some of 907 Hickory Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Hickory Ct currently offering any rent specials?
907 Hickory Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Hickory Ct pet-friendly?
No, 907 Hickory Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 907 Hickory Ct offer parking?
Yes, 907 Hickory Ct does offer parking.
Does 907 Hickory Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 Hickory Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Hickory Ct have a pool?
Yes, 907 Hickory Ct has a pool.
Does 907 Hickory Ct have accessible units?
No, 907 Hickory Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Hickory Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Hickory Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
