Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Elán Cypress Cove

355 Pine Avenue · (617) 925-6473
Location

355 Pine Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Cypress Cove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
guest parking
internet access
lobby
playground
tennis court
Elan Cypress Cove Apartment Homes for rent in Carlsbad, CA is a charming coastal community that offers nearly seven miles of beautiful beaches and the charm of a European village coupled with world class golf, spas, and shopping. In and around Carlsbad, you'll find shopping, entertainment, performing arts centers and some of the region's most intriguing lagoons. Whatever mood you are in, you can experience a wealth of options at every corner.The community offers newly remodeled spacious studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, gas appliances and heaters, gorgeous green belts, on-site laundry facility, sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, library, bike rack and friendly on-site Staff with full- time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Eln Cypress Cove welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Elan Cypress Cove is conveniently located near Interstate 5, next to the Carlsbad Premium Outlets, restaurants, and the fun and excitement of LEGOLAND and Carlsbad State Beach. Enjoy surfing, sailing or sunbathing on the sandy nearby beach or savor the fine foods of dozens of local restaurants. Live at Elan Cypress Cove, where home feels like a resort!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $250
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $125-$500
limit: 2
rent: $30-$50
Dogs
deposit: $500
restrictions: Weight limit 50lbs. Breed restrictions apply- Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Mastiffs, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Cats
restrictions: Weight limit 35lbs
Parking Details: Assigned parking and guest parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Elán Cypress Cove have any available units?
Elán Cypress Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does Elán Cypress Cove have?
Some of Elán Cypress Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Cypress Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Cypress Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Cypress Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Cypress Cove is pet friendly.
Does Elán Cypress Cove offer parking?
Yes, Elán Cypress Cove offers parking.
Does Elán Cypress Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elán Cypress Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Cypress Cove have a pool?
Yes, Elán Cypress Cove has a pool.
Does Elán Cypress Cove have accessible units?
No, Elán Cypress Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Elán Cypress Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán Cypress Cove has units with dishwashers.

