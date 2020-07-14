Elán Cypress Cove.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bike storage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center guest parking internet access lobby playground tennis court

Elan Cypress Cove Apartment Homes for rent in Carlsbad, CA is a charming coastal community that offers nearly seven miles of beautiful beaches and the charm of a European village coupled with world class golf, spas, and shopping. In and around Carlsbad, you'll find shopping, entertainment, performing arts centers and some of the region's most intriguing lagoons. Whatever mood you are in, you can experience a wealth of options at every corner.The community offers newly remodeled spacious studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, gas appliances and heaters, gorgeous green belts, on-site laundry facility, sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, library, bike rack and friendly on-site Staff with full- time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Eln Cypress Cove welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Elan Cypress Cove is conveniently located near Interstate 5, next to the Carlsbad Premium Outlets, restaurants, and the fun and excitement of LEGOLAND and Carlsbad State Beach. Enjoy surfing, sailing or sunbathing on the sandy nearby beach or savor the fine foods of dozens of local restaurants. Live at Elan Cypress Cove, where home feels like a resort!