All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like Elan Sandcastle Shores.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
Elan Sandcastle Shores
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Elan Sandcastle Shores

Open Now until 5pm
315 Walnut Ave · (760) 615-3507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
North Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

315 Walnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 355-E · Avail. Aug 10

$2,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Sandcastle Shores.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Elan Sandcastle Shores Apartment Homes for rent in Carlsbad, CA is a beautiful coastal community that offers nearly seven miles of beautiful beaches, picturesque lagoons, and the charm of a European village coupled with world class golf, spas, and shopping. From shopping to water sports, our community provides an abundant mix of recreational pursuits. Our residents enjoy the right mix of fun, fashion, and sun.The community offers newly remodeled apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, faux finished granite counter tops, spacious mirrored closets, open breakfast bar, private balconies and patios, sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, on-site laundry facility, garages available to rent and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Sandcastle Shores welcomes cats; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Perfectly situated between the glamour of Los Angeles and the laid-back lifestyle of San Diego, the world is at your fingertips while your toes are in the sand. Enjoy major retail shopping at the Carlsbad Premium Outlets or visit Southern California's famous attractions including LEGOLAND California, SeaWorld, Disneyland, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. The good life awaits you at Elan Sandcastle Shores!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Sandcastle Shores have any available units?
Elan Sandcastle Shores has a unit available for $2,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Sandcastle Shores have?
Some of Elan Sandcastle Shores's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Sandcastle Shores currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Sandcastle Shores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Sandcastle Shores pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Sandcastle Shores is pet friendly.
Does Elan Sandcastle Shores offer parking?
Yes, Elan Sandcastle Shores offers parking.
Does Elan Sandcastle Shores have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elan Sandcastle Shores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Sandcastle Shores have a pool?
Yes, Elan Sandcastle Shores has a pool.
Does Elan Sandcastle Shores have accessible units?
No, Elan Sandcastle Shores does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Sandcastle Shores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Sandcastle Shores has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Elan Sandcastle Shores?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Beachpointe
1000 Chinquapin Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity