Carlsbad, CA
6762 Caurina Court
6762 Caurina Court

6762 Caurina Court · No Longer Available
Location

6762 Caurina Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Aviara

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful gated home in Aviara's Cristalla neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac. Open floor plan with high ceilings, gourmet kitchen with island, huge master suite with awesome master bath, separate master retreat/sitting room/office, downstairs bed with bath,upstairs laundry, large fenced yard with views, patio,refrig/washer/dryer, 2 car garage with opener, minutes to beaches, shopping, theatres, restaurants, Carlsbad parks, recreation facility and pool. Available for 1-2 years lease. Now reduced!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6762 Caurina Court have any available units?
6762 Caurina Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6762 Caurina Court have?
Some of 6762 Caurina Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6762 Caurina Court currently offering any rent specials?
6762 Caurina Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6762 Caurina Court pet-friendly?
No, 6762 Caurina Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6762 Caurina Court offer parking?
Yes, 6762 Caurina Court offers parking.
Does 6762 Caurina Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6762 Caurina Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6762 Caurina Court have a pool?
Yes, 6762 Caurina Court has a pool.
Does 6762 Caurina Court have accessible units?
No, 6762 Caurina Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6762 Caurina Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6762 Caurina Court has units with dishwashers.
