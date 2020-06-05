6762 Caurina Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Beautiful gated home in Aviara's Cristalla neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac. Open floor plan with high ceilings, gourmet kitchen with island, huge master suite with awesome master bath, separate master retreat/sitting room/office, downstairs bed with bath,upstairs laundry, large fenced yard with views, patio,refrig/washer/dryer, 2 car garage with opener, minutes to beaches, shopping, theatres, restaurants, Carlsbad parks, recreation facility and pool. Available for 1-2 years lease. Now reduced!!