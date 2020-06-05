Rent Calculator
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6224 Paseo Colina
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6224 Paseo Colina
6224 Paseo Colina
·
No Longer Available
Location
6224 Paseo Colina, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
HIGHLY DESIRABLE. GATED. UPGRADED PET FRIENDLY HOUSE - Prime Location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6224 Paseo Colina have any available units?
6224 Paseo Colina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carlsbad, CA
.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carlsbad Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6224 Paseo Colina have?
Some of 6224 Paseo Colina's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6224 Paseo Colina currently offering any rent specials?
6224 Paseo Colina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 Paseo Colina pet-friendly?
Yes, 6224 Paseo Colina is pet friendly.
Does 6224 Paseo Colina offer parking?
No, 6224 Paseo Colina does not offer parking.
Does 6224 Paseo Colina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6224 Paseo Colina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 Paseo Colina have a pool?
Yes, 6224 Paseo Colina has a pool.
Does 6224 Paseo Colina have accessible units?
No, 6224 Paseo Colina does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 Paseo Colina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6224 Paseo Colina has units with dishwashers.
