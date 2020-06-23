All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019

3707 Sandpoint Ct

3707 Sandpoint Court · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Sandpoint Court, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Please contact OFFICIAL Listing Agent/Owner Olga (OlgaPetrovRealtor@gmail.com 760.672.0182) directly for appointment to preview this fine estate home in an award winning school district of North Carlsbad!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 Sandpoint Ct have any available units?
3707 Sandpoint Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 Sandpoint Ct have?
Some of 3707 Sandpoint Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 Sandpoint Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Sandpoint Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Sandpoint Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3707 Sandpoint Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3707 Sandpoint Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3707 Sandpoint Ct does offer parking.
Does 3707 Sandpoint Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3707 Sandpoint Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Sandpoint Ct have a pool?
No, 3707 Sandpoint Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3707 Sandpoint Ct have accessible units?
No, 3707 Sandpoint Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Sandpoint Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3707 Sandpoint Ct has units with dishwashers.
