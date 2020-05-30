All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like Elán Carlsbad Shores.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
Elán Carlsbad Shores
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Elán Carlsbad Shores

360 Chestnut Avenue · (760) 313-6426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
North Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

360 Chestnut Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Carlsbad Shores.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elan Carlsbad Shores Apartment Homes for rent in Carlsbad, CA is a quaint coastal community that offers the charm of a European village coupled with easy access to miles of walking and cycling and areas for just enjoying the nearly seven miles of beautiful beaches. The community boasts lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride in where they live. The contrast of beachside living with a traditional neighborhood feel makes our community a desirable place to live.The community offers newly remodeled homes with fully flux kitchens, faux finished granite counter tops, spacious mirrored closets, private balconies and fenced yards with storage, sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, on-site laundry facility, garages available to rent and friendly onsite staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Eln Carlsbad Shores welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Come and experience the unique qualities that provide you with a relaxed seaside village and a lively modern city. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Carlsbad Premium Outlets, take a ride to Carlsbad State Beach or visit one of the many lagoons, Batiquitos, Agua Hedionda, or Buena Vista. Perfectly situated between the glamour of Los Angeles and the laid-back lifestyle of San Diego, your possibilities for fun and thrills are endless. Come to Elan Carlsbad Shores and experience unmatched exceptional living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán Carlsbad Shores have any available units?
Elán Carlsbad Shores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does Elán Carlsbad Shores have?
Some of Elán Carlsbad Shores's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Carlsbad Shores currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Carlsbad Shores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Carlsbad Shores pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Carlsbad Shores is pet friendly.
Does Elán Carlsbad Shores offer parking?
Yes, Elán Carlsbad Shores offers parking.
Does Elán Carlsbad Shores have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elán Carlsbad Shores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Carlsbad Shores have a pool?
Yes, Elán Carlsbad Shores has a pool.
Does Elán Carlsbad Shores have accessible units?
No, Elán Carlsbad Shores does not have accessible units.
Does Elán Carlsbad Shores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán Carlsbad Shores has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Elán Carlsbad Shores?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Beachpointe
1000 Chinquapin Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity