Elán Carlsbad Shores

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Elan Carlsbad Shores Apartment Homes for rent in Carlsbad, CA is a quaint coastal community that offers the charm of a European village coupled with easy access to miles of walking and cycling and areas for just enjoying the nearly seven miles of beautiful beaches. The community boasts lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride in where they live. The contrast of beachside living with a traditional neighborhood feel makes our community a desirable place to live.The community offers newly remodeled homes with fully flux kitchens, faux finished granite counter tops, spacious mirrored closets, private balconies and fenced yards with storage, sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, on-site laundry facility, garages available to rent and friendly onsite staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Eln Carlsbad Shores welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Come and experience the unique qualities that provide you with a relaxed seaside village and a lively modern city. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Carlsbad Premium Outlets, take a ride to Carlsbad State Beach or visit one of the many lagoons, Batiquitos, Agua Hedionda, or Buena Vista. Perfectly situated between the glamour of Los Angeles and the laid-back lifestyle of San Diego, your possibilities for fun and thrills are endless. Come to Elan Carlsbad Shores and experience unmatched exceptional living!