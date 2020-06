Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

In 55+ Rancho Carlsbad. CORNER LOT WITH FABULOUS MOUNTAIN AND GOLF COURSE VIEWS. 2 bdrm. PLUS large office. Open floor plan. Fireplace. Eat-in kitchen anddining area. Storage galore. Central Heat/Air. Master bdrm has walk-in closet. Master bath has soaking tub and walk-in shower. Plantation shutters. 24/7 on-site guard. Literally, steps to the Golf course. Roll out of bed...go for a round of golf. Amenities and actives galore. GREAT LOCATION and community!