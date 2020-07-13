All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor

Open Now until 6pm
647 W Baseline Rd · (480) 771-7076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

647 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1277 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Unit 1-1222 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Unit 1-1235 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
accessible
garage
parking
pool
courtyard
game room
hot tub
media room
playground
Ravenwood Heights is an upscale living experience in an area rich with recreation and entertainment options. As soon as you walk in the door, you'll feel at home in our feature-rich community. Our individual apartments offer ample space to live, relax and enjoy the comforts of urban living in sun-filled retreats. International shopping destination Arizona Mills Mall is within walking distance, and popular dining options abound. The community is in the award-winning Tempe school district, and right down the street from one of the largest urban parks in the metropolitan area, Kiwanis Park. Ravenwood Heights is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.90
Deposit: $405- $750 *Restrictions apply
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $400
fee: $200
restrictions: *Restrictions apply.
Dogs
rent: $35
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: $100-$150 Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor have any available units?
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor has 10 units available starting at $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor have?
Some of Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor is pet friendly.
Does Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor offer parking?
Yes, Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor offers parking.
Does Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor have a pool?
Yes, Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor has a pool.
Does Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor have accessible units?
Yes, Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor has accessible units.
Does Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor has units with dishwashers.
