All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6402 East Cambridge Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6402 East Cambridge Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:33 PM

6402 East Cambridge Avenue

6402 East Cambridge Avenue · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6402 East Cambridge Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Hy-view

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Short-term Vacation Rental Sleeps 15. Private luxury in a contemporary retreat in Old Town Scottsdale.

A sexy and contemporary retreat you will surely fall in love with! The home comes with a plethora of breathtaking features! Spectacular Euro-Design kitchen with huge waterfall marble island for epic entertaining - equipped for any Chef's dream. The spacious open floor plan is perfect for your entire party with unique steel wrapped electric fireplace, flat screen TV, modern dÃ©cor and huge, bright sliding doors leading to a gorgeous outside oasis and pool. Exquisite porcelain wood plank flooring for that ultra-modern flare throughout. Huge master suite with romantic fireplace, oversized double shower and huge soaking tub.

The outdoor oasis includes an amazing patio with bar, BBQ, swimming pool, grassy lounge/play area and private block wall. Conveniently located near Old Town Scottsdale with a wide array of restaurants and clubs for anyone's desire; minutes from Scottsdale Fashion Square, Old Town Scottsdale, Talking Stick casino, Odysea Aquarium, Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix Botanical Gardens, World Famous Golf, Dining and Entertainment with added benefit of being close to Spring training facilities! This property is professionally managed by a locally licensed Real Estate Broker. Please call for rates and availability 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 East Cambridge Avenue have any available units?
6402 East Cambridge Avenue has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6402 East Cambridge Avenue have?
Some of 6402 East Cambridge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6402 East Cambridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6402 East Cambridge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 East Cambridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6402 East Cambridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6402 East Cambridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 6402 East Cambridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6402 East Cambridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 East Cambridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 East Cambridge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6402 East Cambridge Avenue has a pool.
Does 6402 East Cambridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6402 East Cambridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 East Cambridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 East Cambridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6402 East Cambridge Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity