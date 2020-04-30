6402 East Cambridge Avenue

Amenities

Short-term Vacation Rental Sleeps 15. Private luxury in a contemporary retreat in Old Town Scottsdale.



A sexy and contemporary retreat you will surely fall in love with! The home comes with a plethora of breathtaking features! Spectacular Euro-Design kitchen with huge waterfall marble island for epic entertaining - equipped for any Chef's dream. The spacious open floor plan is perfect for your entire party with unique steel wrapped electric fireplace, flat screen TV, modern dÃ©cor and huge, bright sliding doors leading to a gorgeous outside oasis and pool. Exquisite porcelain wood plank flooring for that ultra-modern flare throughout. Huge master suite with romantic fireplace, oversized double shower and huge soaking tub.



The outdoor oasis includes an amazing patio with bar, BBQ, swimming pool, grassy lounge/play area and private block wall. Conveniently located near Old Town Scottsdale with a wide array of restaurants and clubs for anyone's desire; minutes from Scottsdale Fashion Square, Old Town Scottsdale, Talking Stick casino, Odysea Aquarium, Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix Botanical Gardens, World Famous Golf, Dining and Entertainment with added benefit of being close to Spring training facilities! This property is professionally managed by a locally licensed Real Estate Broker. Please call for rates and availability 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014.

