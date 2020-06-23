All apartments in Scottsdale
13591 North Hayden Road

13591 North Hayden Road · No Longer Available
Location

13591 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Paradise Valley Ranchos

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Gorgeous location right on the Golf Course, enjoy views of Camelback Mountain!

This location is absolutely fantastic!!!
Minutes walk to downtown. Around the corner from Giants Spring Training Stadium. $4-6 Uber to Old Town.

Brand New King Size Memory Foam Mattress, luxurious high thread count sheets and plush towels await you in this resort style condo. You will never want to stay in a hotel again ;)

Book now!

This upscale furnished rental is perfect for vacations, work trips, short term rentals, corporate housing, and relocation services.

We look forward to hosting you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13591 North Hayden Road have any available units?
13591 North Hayden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 13591 North Hayden Road currently offering any rent specials?
13591 North Hayden Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13591 North Hayden Road pet-friendly?
No, 13591 North Hayden Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13591 North Hayden Road offer parking?
No, 13591 North Hayden Road does not offer parking.
Does 13591 North Hayden Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13591 North Hayden Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13591 North Hayden Road have a pool?
No, 13591 North Hayden Road does not have a pool.
Does 13591 North Hayden Road have accessible units?
No, 13591 North Hayden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13591 North Hayden Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13591 North Hayden Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13591 North Hayden Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13591 North Hayden Road does not have units with air conditioning.
