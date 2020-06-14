All apartments in Phoenix
LP1 Research - #408
LP1 Research - #408

11640 North Tatum Boulevard · (602) 899-1987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11640 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1018 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous 1st floor unit in the best condo complex in North Phoenix/PV area .Private gated community with all the amenities. Kitchen is modern with granite counters and stainless appliances. Built in desk and full sized washer/dryer included. Condo has tile throughout-NO CARPET! The living room is spacious, light and bright with a gas fireplace. Split floor plan with 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Unit comes with 2 underground assigned parking spots and guest spots available right outside the private patio. Complex is like a resort with heated pool & spa, workout facility & clubhouse. It is steps to private entrance to Stone Creek Golf Course and walking/cart path. Water,sewer, trash included with rent. Convenient location close to everything. $300 pet deposit and Phoenix tax of 2.3%. $200 lease admin fee due at lease signing.
The property is having the air ducts cleaned*
GATE CODE IS 755
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #408 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #408 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #408 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #408's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #408 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #408 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #408 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #408 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #408 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #408 does offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #408 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #408 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #408 have a pool?
Yes, LP1 Research - #408 has a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #408 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #408 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #408 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #408 does not have units with dishwashers.
