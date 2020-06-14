LP1 Research - #408

Amenities

Gorgeous 1st floor unit in the best condo complex in North Phoenix/PV area .Private gated community with all the amenities. Kitchen is modern with granite counters and stainless appliances. Built in desk and full sized washer/dryer included. Condo has tile throughout-NO CARPET! The living room is spacious, light and bright with a gas fireplace. Split floor plan with 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Unit comes with 2 underground assigned parking spots and guest spots available right outside the private patio. Complex is like a resort with heated pool & spa, workout facility & clubhouse. It is steps to private entrance to Stone Creek Golf Course and walking/cart path. Water,sewer, trash included with rent. Convenient location close to everything. $300 pet deposit and Phoenix tax of 2.3%. $200 lease admin fee due at lease signing.

The property is having the air ducts cleaned*

GATE CODE IS 755

