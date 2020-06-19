Domus by Mark-Taylor

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking bike storage business center conference room courtyard guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Sleek and stylish, Domus is where admirers of contemporary architecture yearn to dwell. Combine its desirable location with stunning curb appeal, polished interiors and brilliant amenities, and you'll know you've arrived at Domus.p>p>Interiors feature 9-foot ceilings with Italian granite countertops and backsplashes, solid horizontal Euro-style cabinets, and stainless steel deep single-bowl kitchen sinks. 11-foot and 14-foot loft units are also available for the ultimate in modern living. The beautiful open floor plans provide ample space to host a cocktail party and floor-to-ceiling windows will afford you unrivaled mountain and city views. Step outside on your balcony to soak up your view, sit down and relax in your JANUS et Cie table and chairs- luxury outdoor furniture we've added to all balconies and community terraces.



You'll surrender your gym membership once you step inside our first class fitness center, which is two rooms of cardio equipment, free weights and Matrix weight machines. Or if you prefer to exercise outdoors, you'll appreciate our outdoor pool and accompanying hot spa (your go-to amenity after a long day at work). The pool area is more than just an exercise option, it's your retreat for entertainment and relaxation. JANUS et Cie furniture also populates the sundeck along with a fire pit and multiple gas fired barbecue grills, so you can accommodate and entertain guests in a stylish way. Pool deck also features: 80 flat screen TV, multiple cabana areas featuring daybeds amp; outdoor couches, fun outdoors games such as bag toss amp; giant jenga; Or entertain friends and family inside the clubhouse party room, which features a full prep kitchen and serving area.p>p>You'll find popular restaurants like Chelsea's Kitchen, Beckett's Table, and La Grande Orange Grocery and Pizzeria nearby as well as a short drive to Biltmore Fashion Park. You'll love discovering other unique eateries, markets and more within the Arcadia corridors and jogging or biking along the Arizona Canal Trail.