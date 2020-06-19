All apartments in Phoenix
Domus by Mark-Taylor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:36 PM

Domus by Mark-Taylor

Open Now until 6pm
4445 N 36th St · (602) 737-0221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4445 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 5-270 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 514 sqft

Unit 1-364 · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 514 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-328 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 3-428 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Domus by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
bike storage
business center
conference room
courtyard
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
Sleek and stylish, Domus is where admirers of contemporary architecture yearn to dwell. Combine its desirable location with stunning curb appeal, polished interiors and brilliant amenities, and you'll know you've arrived at Domus.p>p>Interiors feature 9-foot ceilings with Italian granite countertops and backsplashes, solid horizontal Euro-style cabinets, and stainless steel deep single-bowl kitchen sinks. 11-foot and 14-foot loft units are also available for the ultimate in modern living. The beautiful open floor plans provide ample space to host a cocktail party and floor-to-ceiling windows will afford you unrivaled mountain and city views. Step outside on your balcony to soak up your view, sit down and relax in your JANUS et Cie table and chairs- luxury outdoor furniture we've added to all balconies and community terraces.

You'll surrender your gym membership once you step inside our first class fitness center, which is two rooms of cardio equipment, free weights and Matrix weight machines. Or if you prefer to exercise outdoors, you'll appreciate our outdoor pool and accompanying hot spa (your go-to amenity after a long day at work). The pool area is more than just an exercise option, it's your retreat for entertainment and relaxation. JANUS et Cie furniture also populates the sundeck along with a fire pit and multiple gas fired barbecue grills, so you can accommodate and entertain guests in a stylish way. Pool deck also features: 80 flat screen TV, multiple cabana areas featuring daybeds amp; outdoor couches, fun outdoors games such as bag toss amp; giant jenga; Or entertain friends and family inside the clubhouse party room, which features a full prep kitchen and serving area.{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}{C}p>p>You'll find popular restaurants like Chelsea's Kitchen, Beckett's Table, and La Grande Orange Grocery and Pizzeria nearby as well as a short drive to Biltmore Fashion Park. You'll love discovering other unique eateries, markets and more within the Arcadia corridors and jogging or biking along the Arizona Canal Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 application fee per each adult $250 Administration Fee per apartmnet
Deposit: $500 upon apporved credit
Additional: Technology package (Cox cable/internet): $110/month; Water, Sewer, Trash: $40-$60/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrications for dogs
Dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $400
fee: $200
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage. $100-$150 Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Domus by Mark-Taylor have any available units?
Domus by Mark-Taylor has 4 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Domus by Mark-Taylor have?
Some of Domus by Mark-Taylor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Domus by Mark-Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
Domus by Mark-Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Domus by Mark-Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, Domus by Mark-Taylor is pet friendly.
Does Domus by Mark-Taylor offer parking?
Yes, Domus by Mark-Taylor offers parking.
Does Domus by Mark-Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Domus by Mark-Taylor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Domus by Mark-Taylor have a pool?
Yes, Domus by Mark-Taylor has a pool.
Does Domus by Mark-Taylor have accessible units?
Yes, Domus by Mark-Taylor has accessible units.
Does Domus by Mark-Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Domus by Mark-Taylor has units with dishwashers.
