8843 North 3rd Street

Amenities
Remodeled unit with 500 sqft living space, 1Bdm 1Ba in great quiet community, unit features open floor plan, Newer AC unit and ceiling fan. Easy access to freeway and within walking distance to stores, shopping, restaurant, hospital, schools and more. Onsite community laundry room, Water/Sewer/Trash included. No Pets. One Month Free Rent for qualified applicants. Call for details.
Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
