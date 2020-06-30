All apartments in Phoenix
8843 North 3rd Street

8843 N 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

8843 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Remodeled unit with 500 sqft living space, 1Bdm 1Ba in great quiet community, unit features open floor plan, Newer AC unit and ceiling fan. Easy access to freeway and within walking distance to stores, shopping, restaurant, hospital, schools and more. Onsite community laundry room, Water/Sewer/Trash included. No Pets. One Month Free Rent for qualified applicants. Call for details.

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8843 North 3rd Street have any available units?
8843 North 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8843 North 3rd Street have?
Some of 8843 North 3rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8843 North 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
8843 North 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8843 North 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 8843 North 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8843 North 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 8843 North 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 8843 North 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8843 North 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8843 North 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 8843 North 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 8843 North 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 8843 North 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8843 North 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8843 North 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

