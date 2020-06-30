8843 North 3rd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Remodeled unit with 500 sqft living space, 1Bdm 1Ba in great quiet community, unit features open floor plan, Newer AC unit and ceiling fan. Easy access to freeway and within walking distance to stores, shopping, restaurant, hospital, schools and more. Onsite community laundry room, Water/Sewer/Trash included. No Pets. One Month Free Rent for qualified applicants. Call for details.



Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.