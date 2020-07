Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard internet cafe gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance business center carport pool table

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Experience unmatched luxury in the majestic Ahwatukee Foothills at Santa Rosa Luxury Apartment Homes. We have created an exceptional atmosphere of luxury living in Southeast Phoenix that is beyond compare. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments and sought after location at the base of the Ahwatukee Foothills have been carefully designed to combine the best of both classic and modern styles to accommodate even the most refined taste.