7308 W. Glass Lane
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

7308 W. Glass Lane

7308 West Glass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7308 West Glass Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
basketball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 4 Bed Home in Laveen with School, Park nearby - Gorgeous and Charming !! 4 bed home with large backyard in the Laveen Farms subdivision. Great Layout!! The property offers 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with attached 2 car garage. Large Living Room with Open Kitchen with island overlooking the large family room. Nicel Appliances, Paint, Tile and Carpet in the right areas. Big Loft. Well Managed and beautiful master planned HOA community with tree lined streets, wide sidewalks, fishing pond/lake, splash pad, basketball courts, huge park and elementary school. Ready for move in!! MUST SEE !!!

(RLNE4082268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 W. Glass Lane have any available units?
7308 W. Glass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7308 W. Glass Lane have?
Some of 7308 W. Glass Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 W. Glass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7308 W. Glass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 W. Glass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7308 W. Glass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7308 W. Glass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7308 W. Glass Lane offers parking.
Does 7308 W. Glass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7308 W. Glass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 W. Glass Lane have a pool?
No, 7308 W. Glass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7308 W. Glass Lane have accessible units?
No, 7308 W. Glass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 W. Glass Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7308 W. Glass Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
