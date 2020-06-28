7308 W. Glass Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities basketball court parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 4 Bed Home in Laveen with School, Park nearby - Gorgeous and Charming !! 4 bed home with large backyard in the Laveen Farms subdivision. Great Layout!! The property offers 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with attached 2 car garage. Large Living Room with Open Kitchen with island overlooking the large family room. Nicel Appliances, Paint, Tile and Carpet in the right areas. Big Loft. Well Managed and beautiful master planned HOA community with tree lined streets, wide sidewalks, fishing pond/lake, splash pad, basketball courts, huge park and elementary school. Ready for move in!! MUST SEE !!!



(RLNE4082268)