5640 North 6th Street

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1113892?source=marketing
Find yourself living in the heart of Mid-Town Phoenix in a FULLY RENOVATED HISTORIC COMPLEX. Just Minutes from Biltmore, Downtown Phoenix and Phoenix Airport no wonder this location is no doubt highly desirable.
This Contemporary complex comes fully equipped with:
Near shops and fine dining
Gorgeous quartz counter tops
New cabinetry
Grass lawn
New plank flooring
New contemporary doors
New showers
New fixtures
New vanities
Washer and dryer in unit
Stainless steel appliances
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.