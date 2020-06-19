All apartments in Phoenix
5640 North 6th Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

5640 North 6th Street

5640 North 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5640 North 6th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85012
North Central Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1113892?source=marketing

Find yourself living in the heart of Mid-Town Phoenix in a FULLY RENOVATED HISTORIC COMPLEX. Just Minutes from Biltmore, Downtown Phoenix and Phoenix Airport no wonder this location is no doubt highly desirable.

This Contemporary complex comes fully equipped with:

Near shops and fine dining
Gorgeous quartz counter tops
New cabinetry
Grass lawn
New plank flooring
New contemporary doors
New showers
New fixtures
New vanities
Washer and dryer in unit
Stainless steel appliances

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5640 North 6th Street have any available units?
5640 North 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5640 North 6th Street have?
Some of 5640 North 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5640 North 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5640 North 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5640 North 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5640 North 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5640 North 6th Street offer parking?
No, 5640 North 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5640 North 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5640 North 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5640 North 6th Street have a pool?
No, 5640 North 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5640 North 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 5640 North 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5640 North 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5640 North 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

