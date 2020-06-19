5640 North 6th Street

Amenities

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1113892?source=marketing



Find yourself living in the heart of Mid-Town Phoenix in a FULLY RENOVATED HISTORIC COMPLEX. Just Minutes from Biltmore, Downtown Phoenix and Phoenix Airport no wonder this location is no doubt highly desirable.



This Contemporary complex comes fully equipped with:



Near shops and fine dining

Gorgeous quartz counter tops

New cabinetry

Grass lawn

New plank flooring

New contemporary doors

New showers

New fixtures

New vanities

Washer and dryer in unit

Stainless steel appliances



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.