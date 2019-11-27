5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access

FULLY FURNISHED beautiful Scottsdale home has 3 large beds and 2 baths and can sleep up to 6 people. The Master has a King bed, featuring a large TV & an en-suite bath. The other two rooms hold queen beds. The pool can be enjoyed all summer long. The dining and 2 living spaces are perfect for entertaining family while at your home away from home. This remodeled furnished home boasts a Casita that can be booked upon availability with the Main Home or separate from the main house as each are totally private. Enjoy the large grassy yard too, high speed wifi, cable tv and inside laundry room.Tierra Buena is close to Golf, Kierland, Old Town, Mayo and more amenities that you wouldn't want to miss.