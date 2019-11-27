All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

5116 East Tierra Buena Lane · (480) 409-4844
Location

5116 East Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1974 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED beautiful Scottsdale home has 3 large beds and 2 baths and can sleep up to 6 people. The Master has a King bed, featuring a large TV & an en-suite bath. The other two rooms hold queen beds. The pool can be enjoyed all summer long. The dining and 2 living spaces are perfect for entertaining family while at your home away from home. This remodeled furnished home boasts a Casita that can be booked upon availability with the Main Home or separate from the main house as each are totally private. Enjoy the large grassy yard too, high speed wifi, cable tv and inside laundry room.Tierra Buena is close to Golf, Kierland, Old Town, Mayo and more amenities that you wouldn't want to miss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have any available units?
5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have?
Some of 5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does offer parking.
Does 5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has a pool.
Does 5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5116 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has units with dishwashers.
