4737 W Piute Avenue
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

4737 W Piute Avenue

4737 West Piute Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4737 West Piute Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Overland Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Home with an Amazing Ambience
Featuring sparkling pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,320 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants

(RLNE5133111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4737 W Piute Avenue have any available units?
4737 W Piute Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4737 W Piute Avenue have?
Some of 4737 W Piute Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4737 W Piute Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4737 W Piute Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4737 W Piute Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4737 W Piute Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4737 W Piute Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4737 W Piute Avenue offers parking.
Does 4737 W Piute Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4737 W Piute Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4737 W Piute Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4737 W Piute Avenue has a pool.
Does 4737 W Piute Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4737 W Piute Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4737 W Piute Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4737 W Piute Avenue has units with dishwashers.
