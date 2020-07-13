All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

Arezzo Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
7205 W McDowell Rd · (480) 376-7120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7205 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1056 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 2095 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 2120 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2051 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Unit 2148 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Unit 1070 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arezzo Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
garage
online portal
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
hot tub
package receiving
If you’re looking for an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, with enviable amenities, an ideal location, and a friendly, responsive management team, you’ll fall in love with Arezzo Apartment Homes. This pet-friendly apartment community is less than 15 minutes from the heart of downtown and within walking distance of local restaurants and coffee shops.

Whether you choose a roomy two-bedroom or an elegant three-bedroom apartment, living in Arezzo adds comfort and luxury to your everyday life. When you step into your luxurious apartment, you’ll immediately notice the gourmet kitchen featuring ample counter space and cabinetry, and modern appliances. Bold accent walls, a warm fireplace, plush carpeting, and large windows in the contemporary living room create a comfortable space where you can relax or host a friendly game night. Large floor plans and nine-foot ceilings give you a lovely atmosphere and all the space you need to live in comfort. The private bedrooms feature spacious closets, warm

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $51 (1st applicant), $40.80 per additional applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease, Carport: included in lease (1 per unit); Detached garage: $65/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease, Detached garage: $65/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arezzo Apartment Homes have any available units?
Arezzo Apartment Homes has 6 units available starting at $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Arezzo Apartment Homes have?
Some of Arezzo Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arezzo Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Arezzo Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arezzo Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Arezzo Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Arezzo Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Arezzo Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Arezzo Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arezzo Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arezzo Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Arezzo Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Arezzo Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Arezzo Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Arezzo Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arezzo Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
