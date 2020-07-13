Amenities
If you’re looking for an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, with enviable amenities, an ideal location, and a friendly, responsive management team, you’ll fall in love with Arezzo Apartment Homes. This pet-friendly apartment community is less than 15 minutes from the heart of downtown and within walking distance of local restaurants and coffee shops.
Whether you choose a roomy two-bedroom or an elegant three-bedroom apartment, living in Arezzo adds comfort and luxury to your everyday life. When you step into your luxurious apartment, you’ll immediately notice the gourmet kitchen featuring ample counter space and cabinetry, and modern appliances. Bold accent walls, a warm fireplace, plush carpeting, and large windows in the contemporary living room create a comfortable space where you can relax or host a friendly game night. Large floor plans and nine-foot ceilings give you a lovely atmosphere and all the space you need to live in comfort. The private bedrooms feature spacious closets, warm