Phoenix, AZ
4441 E TETHER Trail
4441 E TETHER Trail

4441 East Tether Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4441 East Tether Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
carpet
Very nice home with 3 full bedrooms and a den. Great room floor plan with nice kitchen and windows to the backyard. 16'' neutral tile throughout, and new carpet in all bedrooms. Covered patio and sparkling pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 E TETHER Trail have any available units?
4441 E TETHER Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4441 E TETHER Trail have?
Some of 4441 E TETHER Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 E TETHER Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4441 E TETHER Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 E TETHER Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4441 E TETHER Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4441 E TETHER Trail offer parking?
No, 4441 E TETHER Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4441 E TETHER Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4441 E TETHER Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 E TETHER Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4441 E TETHER Trail has a pool.
Does 4441 E TETHER Trail have accessible units?
No, 4441 E TETHER Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 E TETHER Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4441 E TETHER Trail has units with dishwashers.
