Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:36 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4408 N 111th Ln
4408 North 111th Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4408 North 111th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This perfect 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled and rent ready. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4408 N 111th Ln have any available units?
4408 N 111th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4408 N 111th Ln have?
Some of 4408 N 111th Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4408 N 111th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4408 N 111th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 N 111th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4408 N 111th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4408 N 111th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4408 N 111th Ln offers parking.
Does 4408 N 111th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 N 111th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 N 111th Ln have a pool?
No, 4408 N 111th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4408 N 111th Ln have accessible units?
No, 4408 N 111th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 N 111th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 N 111th Ln has units with dishwashers.
