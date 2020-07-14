All apartments in Phoenix
View 32 Apartments

10801 North 32nd Street · (480) 530-6578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10801 North 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 434 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,183

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 126 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,547

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. now

$1,567

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,582

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from View 32 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
fireplace
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
A luxurious new apartment home is waiting for you at View 32 Apartments! Our one and two-bedroom apartments located in the Shea Boulevard neighborhood of Phoenix, AZ, truly provide everything you need to enjoy your home under one roof. View 32's modern apartment interiors are warm and welcoming, featuring quartz countertops, stainless steel GE appliances, and some of the best mountain views Arizona has to offer. With our robust amenity offering, including a fenced bark park, clubhouse & game area, gas grills, pool, and two-story fitness center, you'll struggle to find a reason to leave home! But when you do, you're seconds away from restaurants, gyms, and shops that are truly unique to the neighborhood. Come be part of our tight-knit community and discover the best of apartment living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 - $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 - $50/monthly per pet
restrictions: Max weight of pets: 60. We accommodate all types of furry companions, see our pet policy for details or call for more information.
Parking Details: Other, 136 spaces/unit, assigned: $20/month. Carports are available. Assigned parking spots are also offered at $20 per month. We have 136 spaces and 82 visitor spots available. Please call for our complete parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does View 32 Apartments have any available units?
View 32 Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,183 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does View 32 Apartments have?
Some of View 32 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is View 32 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
View 32 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is View 32 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, View 32 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does View 32 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, View 32 Apartments offers parking.
Does View 32 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, View 32 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does View 32 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, View 32 Apartments has a pool.
Does View 32 Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, View 32 Apartments has accessible units.
Does View 32 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, View 32 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
