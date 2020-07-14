Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub fireplace ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community

A luxurious new apartment home is waiting for you at View 32 Apartments! Our one and two-bedroom apartments located in the Shea Boulevard neighborhood of Phoenix, AZ, truly provide everything you need to enjoy your home under one roof. View 32's modern apartment interiors are warm and welcoming, featuring quartz countertops, stainless steel GE appliances, and some of the best mountain views Arizona has to offer. With our robust amenity offering, including a fenced bark park, clubhouse & game area, gas grills, pool, and two-story fitness center, you'll struggle to find a reason to leave home! But when you do, you're seconds away from restaurants, gyms, and shops that are truly unique to the neighborhood. Come be part of our tight-knit community and discover the best of apartment living!