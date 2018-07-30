All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

4352 E Renee Dr

4352 East Renee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4352 East Renee Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Convenient & well maintained * Gated community with tree-lined streets, COMMUNITY POOL & basketball court less than 1 mile from the 51 * GREAT room with beautiful floors * Kitchen features a REFRIGERATOR, B/I microwave, dishwasher, breakfast bar * upstairs WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED * 2.5 baths with 1/2 bath downstairs for guests * FULL Jack & Jill bathroom upstairs for secondary bedrooms * Dining area off kitchen * Master features dual sinks & walk-in closet * N/S exposure * Tile in all the right places * Small area in upstairs hall could be used as an office area * 2 car garage with opener * $40 application fee per adult $200 admin fee $2050 security deposit for qualified tenants 4% monthly tax/admin fee $250 fee per pet with owner approval call Robin at MBA Real Estate for more details 480-254-9366

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4352 E Renee Dr have any available units?
4352 E Renee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4352 E Renee Dr have?
Some of 4352 E Renee Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4352 E Renee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4352 E Renee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4352 E Renee Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4352 E Renee Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4352 E Renee Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4352 E Renee Dr offers parking.
Does 4352 E Renee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4352 E Renee Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4352 E Renee Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4352 E Renee Dr has a pool.
Does 4352 E Renee Dr have accessible units?
No, 4352 E Renee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4352 E Renee Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4352 E Renee Dr has units with dishwashers.
