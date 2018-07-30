4352 E Renee Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Convenient & well maintained * Gated community with tree-lined streets, COMMUNITY POOL & basketball court less than 1 mile from the 51 * GREAT room with beautiful floors * Kitchen features a REFRIGERATOR, B/I microwave, dishwasher, breakfast bar * upstairs WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED * 2.5 baths with 1/2 bath downstairs for guests * FULL Jack & Jill bathroom upstairs for secondary bedrooms * Dining area off kitchen * Master features dual sinks & walk-in closet * N/S exposure * Tile in all the right places * Small area in upstairs hall could be used as an office area * 2 car garage with opener * $40 application fee per adult $200 admin fee $2050 security deposit for qualified tenants 4% monthly tax/admin fee $250 fee per pet with owner approval call Robin at MBA Real Estate for more details 480-254-9366