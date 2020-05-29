4235 N 26th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

Brand New, Spacious and naturally well-lit. Multi level condo offering total privacy on own level in a shared space. 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo with private garage space in Biltmore Living. Beautiful neighborhood close to all Biltmore Shopping, The Esplanade, Movie Theater, as well as countless bars and restaurants. This space has never been lived in! $995.00/mo, $995.00 security deposit. Internet is included. Call Anne at 480-467-9301. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.