4235 N 26th St
Last updated November 29 2019 at 8:27 AM

4235 N 26th St

4235 N 26th St · No Longer Available
Location

4235 N 26th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Brand New, Spacious and naturally well-lit. Multi level condo offering total privacy on own level in a shared space. 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo with private garage space in Biltmore Living. Beautiful neighborhood close to all Biltmore Shopping, The Esplanade, Movie Theater, as well as countless bars and restaurants. This space has never been lived in! $995.00/mo, $995.00 security deposit. Internet is included. Call Anne at 480-467-9301. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 N 26th St have any available units?
4235 N 26th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 N 26th St have?
Some of 4235 N 26th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 N 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
4235 N 26th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 N 26th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4235 N 26th St is pet friendly.
Does 4235 N 26th St offer parking?
Yes, 4235 N 26th St offers parking.
Does 4235 N 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4235 N 26th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 N 26th St have a pool?
No, 4235 N 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 4235 N 26th St have accessible units?
No, 4235 N 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 N 26th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4235 N 26th St has units with dishwashers.
