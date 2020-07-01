Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3350 W IRMA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3350 W IRMA Lane
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3350 W IRMA Lane
3350 West Irma Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3350 West Irma Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3350 W IRMA Lane have any available units?
3350 W IRMA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3350 W IRMA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3350 W IRMA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 W IRMA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3350 W IRMA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3350 W IRMA Lane offer parking?
No, 3350 W IRMA Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3350 W IRMA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3350 W IRMA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 W IRMA Lane have a pool?
No, 3350 W IRMA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3350 W IRMA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3350 W IRMA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 W IRMA Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3350 W IRMA Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3350 W IRMA Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3350 W IRMA Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College