Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible concierge 24hr gym playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill business center car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit game room hot tub pool table smoke-free community yoga

Find style and comfort at home with the luxurious atmosphere at Liv Ahwatukee. Our community offers thoughtfully designed layouts tailored to help you make the most out of any ‘regular’ day. High-class, unique amenities were chosen to make your life easier including stainless steel appliances, private patios or balconies, programmable thermostats, and a private wireless router in each home. Enjoy our outdoor resort-style pool, BBQ and lounge areas 24/7 year-round in addition to our Liv Fit center and hub.

Here we make luxury apartments in Phoenix Arizona not just a necessity but a lifestyle you can love. Conveniently located in the Foothills Gateway neighborhood, just off the San Tan 202 Freeway and I-10, making travel convenient for business or leisure. You can also access all your favorite food and shops blocks away from your apartment.