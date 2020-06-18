All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

Liv Ahwatukee

Open Now until 6pm
16025 S 50th St · (602) 517-0614
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16025 S 50th St, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2031 · Avail. now

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 2098 · Avail. now

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 1148 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3038 · Avail. now

$1,639

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Unit 1113 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Liv Ahwatukee.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
concierge
24hr gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
game room
hot tub
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
Find style and comfort at home with the luxurious atmosphere at Liv Ahwatukee. Our community offers thoughtfully designed layouts tailored to help you make the most out of any ‘regular’ day. High-class, unique amenities were chosen to make your life easier including stainless steel appliances, private patios or balconies, programmable thermostats, and a private wireless router in each home. Enjoy our outdoor resort-style pool, BBQ and lounge areas 24/7 year-round in addition to our Liv Fit center and hub.
Here we make luxury apartments in Phoenix Arizona not just a necessity but a lifestyle you can love. Conveniently located in the Foothills Gateway neighborhood, just off the San Tan 202 Freeway and I-10, making travel convenient for business or leisure. You can also access all your favorite food and shops blocks away from your apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $199 (Non-Refundable)
Move-in Fees: $250 hold fee; $240 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $600 3 pets
limit: 3 pets maximum
Dogs
fee: $500 1 pet; $540 2 pets
rent: $40 1 pet; $80 2 pets
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Additional dogs require a $35 poo printing fee at move-in.
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
rent: $35 1 pet; $70 2 pets
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $125/month, Carport: included in lease (1 per unit).
Storage Details: Detached garage: $125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Liv Ahwatukee have any available units?
Liv Ahwatukee has 9 units available starting at $1,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Liv Ahwatukee have?
Some of Liv Ahwatukee's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Liv Ahwatukee currently offering any rent specials?
Liv Ahwatukee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Liv Ahwatukee pet-friendly?
Yes, Liv Ahwatukee is pet friendly.
Does Liv Ahwatukee offer parking?
Yes, Liv Ahwatukee offers parking.
Does Liv Ahwatukee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Liv Ahwatukee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Liv Ahwatukee have a pool?
Yes, Liv Ahwatukee has a pool.
Does Liv Ahwatukee have accessible units?
Yes, Liv Ahwatukee has accessible units.
Does Liv Ahwatukee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Liv Ahwatukee has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Liv Ahwatukee?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

