Liv Ahwatukee

Lease Length: 8-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $199 (Non-Refundable)
Move-in Fees: $250 hold fee; $240 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $600 3 pets
limit: 3 pets maximum
Dogs
fee: $500 1 pet; $540 2 pets
rent: $40 1 pet; $80 2 pets
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Additional dogs require a $35 poo printing fee at move-in.
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
rent: $35 1 pet; $70 2 pets
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $125/month, Carport: included in lease (1 per unit).
Storage Details: Detached garage: $125/month